Roland Schoeman has reignited debate in South Africa after publicly siding with Donald Trump’s boycott of the upcoming G20 Summit in Johannesburg

The former Olympic champion’s post sparked sharp online divisions, with some accusing him of defending Trump’s “extreme” views

Schoeman’s comment adds to his growing reputation as one of South Africa’s most outspoken celebrity critics of the ANC government

Former Olympic gold medallist Roland Schoeman has weighed in on United States President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place later in November 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The outspoken swimmer, known for sharing his views on South African politics, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, 8 November 2025, to express his support for Trump’s controversial move.

What did Trump say?

In a social media post on Friday, 7 November 2025, Trump announced that no US officials would attend the G20 Summit in South Africa. He described it as a “disgrace” that the event was being hosted in the country, claiming that “Afrikaners are being killed, and their farms and land are being taken.”

Trump added that he looked forward to hosting the 2026 G20 Summit in the United States, which he plans to hold at his golf resort in Miami, Florida.

He had initially stated in September 2025 that Vice President JD Vance would represent him at the Johannesburg meeting, but later reversed the decision, saying no American delegation would attend.

Schoeman, who won five Olympic medals including gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay at the 2004 Athens Games, tweeted:

“Trump’s the issue? Not 30+ years of ANC mismanagement and corruption that is destroying South Africa? Leftist outrage at its finest.”

Mixed reactions from South Africans online

Schoeman’s post drew a wave of mixed reactions from South Africans on X.

User @kysnalurie commented:

“I get the feeling Trump is exaggerating things in order to make crystal clear the foreign policy towards SA. The USA will exert pressure as it sees fit. The ANC has aligned itself with Iran, with who there’s pretty much a Cold War. This doesn’t fare well.”

User @riskmatters replied bluntly:

“Stop embarrassing yourself.”

Another user, @honourablemember, wrote:

“I doubt his absence will be felt anywhere.”

However, others supported Schoeman’s view. User @citizenfour said:

“They’ve been OK with politicians destroying this world throughout history, and now Trump’s the issue? Mxm!”

Schoeman’s history of political commentary

Schoeman has become known for his outspoken political opinions and frequent criticism of the South African government. Over the years, he has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and openly criticised EFF leader Julius Malema.

His past remarks about “civilised nations” were widely interpreted as a dig at Malema’s radical rhetoric, including the controversial “Kill the Boer” chant.

