Dricus du Plessis reshared an emotional video of Donovan Marx leaving the hospital after his recovery from a brutal farm attack

Marx spent 15 days at Mediclinic Potchefstroom after being shot, stabbed and having both ears cut off

Four men accused in the attack abandoned their bail applications, with the case postponed to February 2027

UFC star Dricus du Plessis has shared an emotional video of North West farmer Donovan Marx leaving the hospital, more than two weeks after he survived a brutal farm attack.

Du Plessis reshared the footage on his Instagram Story, showing Marx walking out of Mediclinic Potchefstroom alongside nursing staff and loved ones.

The video, which carries DA MP Ian Cameron's handle in the footage provided, captures a significant moment in the 50-year-old farmer's recovery.

Marx is seen with a bandage around his head and a hospital identification band on his wrist as he walks arm in arm with medical staff. Family members, hospital employees and supporters gathered in the corridor to welcome him as he left the facility.

According to OFM, Marx was discharged on Thursday, 12 November 2026, after spending 15 days in hospital.

Donovan Marx sings with hospital staff as he leaves

Marx's discharge was marked by an emotional moment of praise and thanksgiving.

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Footage of the occasion shows hospital staff, family members and supporters singing the Afrikaans Christian worship song Met die krag van God (With the Power of God).

Marx joined in the singing as he made his way through the hospital corridor, with some people raising their hands during the hymn.

His discharge marked a significant milestone after the injuries he sustained during the October attack.

His wife, Louise, previously described his survival as a miracle and expressed gratitude to the medical personnel who cared for him.

What happened to Donovan Marx during the farm attack?

Marx was attacked on his farm in Syferfontein, near Ventersdorp in North West, on Wednesday, 28 October 2026.

According to reports, three armed men wearing balaclavas initially overpowered and tied up a farmworker before attacking Marx when he arrived at the property. The farmer was reportedly shot, stabbed and assaulted, with both his ears cut off during the ordeal.

He was rushed to Mediclinic Potchefstroom, where he underwent emergency surgery. Reports also indicated that doctors had to remove part of his large intestine because of the injuries. Five suspects were initially arrested in connection with the incident.

Source: Briefly News