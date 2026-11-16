Advocate Chris Marnewick has questioned the interpretation of evidence about screams heard during the Oscar Pistorius trial

His book argues that the screams heard after the gunshots came from Pistorius rather than Reeva Steenkamp

The original trial court made a similar finding, but the Supreme Court of Appeal subsequently convicted Pistorius of murder

The Oscar Pistorius case has returned to the spotlight following the publication of a book by advocate Chris Marnewick, who challenges aspects of the legal proceedings that resulted in the former athlete's murder conviction.

Advocate Chris Marnewick has questioned the interpretation of evidence about screams heard during the Oscar Pistorius trial. Image: Ian McNicol

Source: Getty Images

In Oscar Pistorius: The Big Lie and the Right to a Fair Trial, Marnewick revisits evidence presented during the trial, including testimony from neighbours who reported hearing screams on the night Steenkamp was killed.

What Chris Marnewick says about the screams

Marnewick argues that the screams heard after the gunshots came from Pistorius rather than Steenkamp. His interpretation draws on witness testimony, the sequence of sounds reported by neighbours and medical evidence presented during the trial.

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However, this was not an entirely new finding. In September 2014, Judge Thokozile Masipa also concluded that Steenkamp could not have screamed after sustaining the injuries caused by the gunshots.

The original judgment relied on medical evidence describing her head injury as immediately incapacitating. Masipa concluded that the screams heard after the shots could not have come from Steenkamp.

Marnewick revisits this finding in his book and argues that the evidence supports Pistorius's account of events.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

What the courts decided about Pistorius

Although Masipa convicted Pistorius in 2014, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that conviction in December 2015 and found him guilty of murder based on *dolus eventualis*.

The SCA found that Pistorius must have foreseen the possibility that firing four shots through the toilet door could kill whoever was inside and proceeded regardless. His sentence was subsequently increased to 13 years and five months in November 2017.

Marnewick disagrees with the murder conviction and maintains that the original finding was correct. His argument is not that Pistorius was innocent of causing Steenkamp's death.

Pistorius was released on parole on 5 January 2024 and remains under community corrections supervision until his sentence expires in December 2029.

Reeva Steenkamp's sister reacts to Oscar Pistorius' partner

Briefly News previously reported that Oscar Pistorius has settled into parole life with a new job, a church community and a new relationship with Rita Greyling

Reeva Steenkamp's sister Simone Cowburn reacted strongly to photos of Rita, pointing to a striking physical resemblance

Source: Briefly News