Azwinndini Mukhethoni's Waterberg Marathon experience took an unexpected turn after she completed the gruelling 42.2km race in Limpopo

A viral video of the emotional moment she was informed of her disqualification sparked widespread reactions from runners and athletics fans

Sanlam has stepped in with an unexpected offer that will give the Limpopo runner another opportunity to compete on a major marathon stage in Cape Town

Sanlam has stepped in after Azwinndini Mukhethoni's controversial Waterberg Marathon disqualification. Image: SowetoMarathon/X

Source: Getty Images

Azwinndini Mukhethoni will get another opportunity to shine on a major running stage after Sanlam stepped in following her controversial disqualification at the Waterberg Marathon in Limpopo. The runner has been invited to participate in next year's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, with her entry, travel and accommodation covered.

The gesture follows an emotional incident at the Waterberg event on Saturday, 14 November 2026, when Mukhethoni was informed that she had been disqualified after completing the 42.2km race.

What happened to Azwinndini Mukhethoni at the Waterberg Marathon?

Mukhethoni completed the demanding marathon in four hours and 45 minutes, with temperatures reportedly reaching 35°C.

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However, her achievement was overshadowed when Limpopo Athletics referee Leon Bannau informed her that she had been disqualified because her protective headwear displayed a Sanlam logo.

Footage shared by X user @runningmann100 on X on Sunday, 15 November, captured the emotional exchange.

Mukhethoni could be heard expressing her disappointment, saying:

"It's not fair."

Bannau maintained that he was applying the competition regulations when challenged about his decision.

The footage subsequently attracted widespread attention, with runners and other social media users questioning the circumstances surrounding the disqualification.

Sanlam offers runner a Cape Town Marathon opportunity

Sanlam responded to the attention surrounding Mukhethoni's experience by offering her a place at its flagship marathon in 2027.

Announcing the gesture on X, the financial services company stated:

"We were moved by Azwinndini Mukhethoni's marathon finish. That's why we're inviting her to the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon next year, with her entry, travel & accommodation fully covered. Determination deserves to be celebrated"

The invitation includes her race entry, travel arrangements and accommodation, giving the Limpopo runner an opportunity to compete in Cape Town without having to cover those expenses herself.

A bigger stage awaits in 2027

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will take place on 23 May 2027. The event will be particularly significant as it becomes Africa's first Abbott World Marathon Major, joining seven established international races.

For Mukhethoni, the invitation offers another chance to complete a marathon under the spotlight, following an experience that attracted attention well beyond Limpopo.

While the Waterberg controversy has prompted discussions about race regulations and officiating, Sanlam's intervention has given the runner a new event to look forward to.

Irvette van Zyl calls on Soweto Marathon organisers to pay athletes

Briefly News also reported that four-time Soweto Marathon champion Irvette van Zyl appealed to race organisers to settle outstanding prize money owed to athletes. She highlighted Kenyan winner Margaret Jepchumba and Lesotho's Joseph Seutloali, who are each owed R250,000.

Van Zyl warned that continued delays could affect athletes' livelihoods and damage the race's reputation, potentially discouraging elite runners from returning.

Source: Briefly News