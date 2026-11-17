Late SuperSport commentator Johnny Davids' wife, Liezel, has lost her mother, Elizabeth Swarts, aged 72

Swarts died just over six months after the broadcaster's sudden death in April 2026

YOU magazine reports that the family arrived 15 minutes too late to say their final goodbyes

The family of late SuperSport commentator Johnny Davids is mourning another loss, just months after the beloved sports broadcaster's sudden death.

His widow, Liezel Davids, has lost her mother, Elizabeth Swarts, who died on 2 November 2026 at the age of 72, according to YOU magazine.

The publication reports that the family arrived approximately 15 minutes too late to say their final goodbyes.

Swarts' passing comes just over six months after Johnny, a familiar Afrikaans voice in SuperSport's rugby and cricket coverage, died on 16 April 2026.

Johnny Davids' contribution to sports broadcasting

Johnny was a respected figure in South African sports broadcasting, having joined SuperSport in 2012.

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He became known for his Afrikaans commentary on rugby and cricket, bringing his knowledge and enthusiasm for sport to viewers across the country. His most recent work included SuperSport's Betway SA20 coverage.

SuperSport paid tribute to him following his death, with CANAL+ director for sport content, Rendani Ramovha, describing him as an immense talent who had a unique ability to communicate the emotion and finer details of sport.

Beyond the commentary box, Johnny also worked in radio and television, presented VIA's agricultural programme *Landbouweekliks* and pursued a music career.

He published his autobiography, Boytjie, in 2024.

Liezel Davids loses mother Elizabeth Swarts

According to YOU magazine, Swarts was the heart of her family's home in Bothasig, Cape Town. She was reportedly known for her traditional home-cooked meals and the care she showed the children in her family.

The publication also reports that she struggled following Johnny's death and cried for her son-in-law every day. Her health reportedly deteriorated after his passing. The cause of her death has not been disclosed in the available report.

Despite losing her husband, Liezel has continued working to preserve the legacy of the broadcaster, musician and author. During the final leg of the Johnny Davids Tribute Tour in Walvis Bay, she spoke about completing projects they had started together.

These included translating his autobiography, *Boytjie*, into English and eventually turning his life story into a film.

The couple had been together for 23 years.

Johnny's death was a significant loss for the SuperSport broadcasting team and the sporting community, where his distinctive Afrikaans commentary had become familiar to rugby and cricket audiences.

Source: Briefly News