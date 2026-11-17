Gayton McKenzie has broken his silence on Tatjana Smith's treatment, making a strong admission about what happened after her Netherlands switch

The minister says he was particularly angered by attempts to blame the Olympic champion for the sponsorship controversy involving Arena

McKenzie has apologised directly to Smith and explained why he is waiting for the outcome of the SASCOC investigation

Gayton McKenzie has apologised to Tatjana Smith, saying the Olympic champion was treated like an enemy of South Africa after choosing to represent the Netherlands. Image: Rodger Bosch, Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has apologised publicly to Tatjana Smith, saying the Olympic champion was treated like an enemy of South Africa after announcing her decision to represent the Netherlands.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, McKenzie expressed anger over how the swimmer was treated and questioned attempts to make her the scapegoat for Swimming South Africa's (SSA) sponsorship problems.

Gayton McKenzie says Tatjana Smith was treated like an enemy

McKenzie interrupted his remarks to address Smith directly and apologise for the treatment she received.

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"I want to stop right here for five seconds and just apologise to Tatjana. She's been treated in the worst possible way. They should be ashamed," he said.

He added:

"And I cannot wait for the SASCOC investigation to finish. Tatjana has been treated like an enemy of this country."

The minister also criticised the response to Smith's decision to swim for the Netherlands.

"What angered me the most is immediately after we got the news that Tatjana is going to swim for the Netherlands, they tried to cover up and make her the scapegoat, saying that they lost sponsorship because of them," he said.

Watch Gayton McKenzie's apology below on X:

McKenzie defends Arena and addresses outstanding payments

McKenzie specifically defended sportswear company Arena, describing it as "one of the greatest companies we have" and "a truly patriotic company".

He added that Arena did not deserve the controversy surrounding the sponsorship issue.

Addressing Smith directly, McKenzie said:

"All the monies that were owed to Tatjana from us got paid speedily. We paid her as fast as she swims."

His comments come against the background of Smith's previous dispute with SSA over withheld World Championship prize money. Her representatives had to involve lawyers before the federation settled the outstanding amount.

SASCOC investigation remains a key issue

McKenzie's apology comes as the investigation into the treatment of athletes and governance concerns at SSA continues. The minister's remarks place renewed attention on accountability within South African swimming.

McKenzie maintained that Smith had been treated with respect by the ministry, distinguishing the department's payments from the outstanding money owed by SSA. His apology and criticism of how the sponsorship issue was handled mark a significant intervention as the investigation continues.

The briefing was organised to address South Africa's efforts to retain elite athletes, following concerns about athletes choosing opportunities abroad. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's announcement confirmed the 17 November meeting.

Swimming SA hits back at Tatjana Smith over Netherlands switch

Briefly News previously reported that Swimming South Africa had hit back at Tatjana Smith following her decision to represent the Netherlands. SSA operations manager Mafata Modutoane accused the Olympic champion of sabotaging herself, while defending the federation's sponsorship arrangements with Arena.

Modutoane's remarks followed a bitter disagreement involving rival sportswear brand Speedo, outstanding prize money and athlete support. The dispute has since attracted further attention, with Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie publicly apologising to Smith over her treatment.

Source: Briefly News