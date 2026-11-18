St Stithians sports stars Cameron Waldeck-Cooks and Ethan Coetzee excelled in rowing, netball, rugby and eventing

The teenagers' deaths in Mpumalanga in August 2026 left their school community mourning two talented former and current pupils

More than three months later, Cameron's murder investigation continues, with her family raising concerns about potential evidence

The St Stithians College community is still seeking answers following the deaths of two talented young sportspeople, Cameron Waldeck-Cooks and Ethan Coetzee, more than three months after they were found dead in Mpumalanga.

St Stithians sports star Cameron Waldeck-Cooks excelled in rowing and netball. Image: St Stithians Rowing

Source: Facebook

The teenagers both made their mark in sport at the Johannesburg school, with Cameron excelling in rowing and netball, while Ethan earned recognition in rugby and equestrian sport.

Cameron, 17, was a Grade 11 pupil at St Stithians Girls' College, while Ethan, 19, matriculated from the Boys' College in 2025. Their bodies were discovered at Waterval Self-Catering Holiday Home near Sabie on 3 August 2026.

However, the circumstances surrounding their deaths remain under investigation, with Cameron's family continuing to raise concerns about the handling of potential evidence.

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No arrest or criminal charge in connection with Cameron's murder had been publicly confirmed as of 17 November.

Cameron and Ethan excelled in school sport

Cameron was an accomplished sportswoman who made her mark in rowing and netball at St Stithians Girls' College.

The school described her as a dedicated rower whose commitment, perseverance and leadership earned her the respect of teammates and coaches. She also mentored younger members of the rowing programme, often acting as a supportive big sister to those coming through the ranks.

Her sporting achievements included receiving athletics half colours in 2025, according to the school's published awards.

Ethan also enjoyed an impressive sporting journey at St Stithians Boys' College. He earned Rugby Colours as a member of the school's prestigious 1st XV and became a national champion in eventing.

The school remembered him as a committed sportsman who approached his activities with enthusiasm and humility. He was also respected for encouraging younger pupils and supporting his teammates.

The two teenagers were remembered in separate tributes by the college following their deaths. Cameron had been part of the St Stithians community since Grade R in 2015, while Ethan completed his schooling there between 2013 and 2025.

Ethan Coetzee enjoyed an impressive sporting journey at St Stithians Boys' College. Image: St Stithians

Source: Facebook

Cameron's murder investigation remains ongoing

Police initially opened inquest dockets before adding a murder investigation into her death. Cameron's parents, Derrick Cooks and Claire Waldeck-Cooks, also appointed an independent forensic pathologist.

Another significant development emerged when the family's attorney, Daniel Witz, confirmed that more than 22,000 WhatsApp messages from Coetzee had reportedly been found on Cameron's cellphone.

Witz said he had seen screenshots of some of the messages but had not yet examined their full contents. According to him, the messages dated back to February, when the teenagers were still in a relationship.

The family has questioned why the cellphones were allegedly returned to their respective parents without first being secured for forensic examination.

They have also raised concerns about whether CCTV footage and Wi-Fi records from the accommodation were properly collected.

There has been no public confirmation that these potential sources of evidence were lost or deliberately overlooked.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo declined to discuss the details of the investigation, saying police would not comment until it had been finalised.

Cameron's family has called for an inquest to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Cameron and Ethan's deaths: New claims emerge

Briefly News previously reported that the deaths of Cameron Waldeck-Cooks and Ethan Coetzee have taken a fresh turn

According to reports based on information shared by Cameron’s family representatives, Ethan allegedly sent her more than 22,000 WhatsApp messages over four weeks.

Source: Briefly News