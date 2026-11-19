The Nelspruit Marathon Club confirmed it secured a 22-seater bus to transport members to Rustenburg for Antonie van Zijl's funeral

Tswelopele Funerals agreed to cover the cost of the funeral for the 37-year-old runner who collapsed during a race on 7 November

Runners gathered at Mbombela Stadium on 11 November to honour Van Zijl with a 5km memorial run along the route where he died

The Nelspruit Marathon Club (NMC) will send its leadership and select members to Rustenburg, North West, on Friday, 20 November, to attend the funeral of runner Antonie van Zijl, who died during a race earlier this month.

Nelspruit Marathon Club to Attend Antonie van Zijl Funeral in Rustenburg on 20 November

Source: Facebook

Van Zijl, 37, collapsed while competing in the Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon on 7 November. He had run more than 16km of the 21km course alongside his wife, Danushca, when he suffered a medical emergency. Fellow runners and bystanders intervened before emergency medics reached the scene.

NMC secures transport for Rustenburg funeral

NMC secretary-general Apostle Never Nthani confirmed during a virtual meeting of the Antonie van Zijl Psychosocial Task Team that a 22-seater bus had been arranged to ferry members to Rustenburg, with additional transport still being organised. The task team includes the SA Men First Foundation, NMC, and Tswelopele Funerals.

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SA Men First chairperson Sipho Zitha announced that Tswelopele Funerals had agreed to bear the funeral costs, though a separate funeral parlour will conduct the service.

"We are very thankful to Tswelopele Funerals for agreeing to pay the costs for the funeral. This is a gesture in the right direction," said Zitha.

Nelspruit Marathon Club to Attend Antonie van Zijl Funeral in Rustenburg on 20 November

Source: Facebook

Runners gather at Mbombela Stadium for Memorial run

A week before the funeral arrangements were confirmed, athletes assembled at Mbombela Stadium at 05:00 on 11 November to pay tribute to Van Zijl. The group walked to the spot where he took his final steps, pausing for prayer, reflection, and the laying of flowers beside a cross erected at the site.

A 5km memorial run followed, with participants heading towards Sabie/Lydenburg Road, turning back at the 2.5km mark and returning to the stadium.

"This was not about racing, clubs, or finishing times. It was about standing together as one running family, remembering a fellow athlete, and showing his loved ones that they are not alone in their loss," said Zitha.

Danushca, her daughter, and family friend Marinda Nel attended the memorial gathering. The funeral in Rustenburg is scheduled for 20 November 2026.

Source: Briefly News