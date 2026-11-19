The Premier Soccer League reached out publicly to football broadcaster Andile Ncube after a family loss

Ncube is a well-known voice in South African football who has been part of the PSL broadcasting family

The league's message spoke of a beloved matriarch and expressed solidarity with the Ncube family

The Premier Soccer League has sent its condolences to popular South African football broadcaster Andile Ncube following a death in the family. Image: AndileNcube/X

Source: Twitter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has expressed its condolences to football broadcaster Andile Ncube following the passing of his mother.

The league shared the message on 19 November 2026, describing the news as deeply saddening. In a formal statement, the PSL said it had learnt with sadness of the passing of Ncube's mother, whom it referred to as the family's beloved matriarch.

PSL mourns loss of Ncube family matriarch

The league extended its sympathies not only to Andile Ncube but also to his immediate and extended family. The statement read:

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"The PSL extends its heartfelt condolences to Andile Ncube and his immediate and extended family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved matriarch. May her soul repose peacefully."

Ncube is a respected figure in South African football broadcasting, widely recognised for his work covering PSL matches and football events across the country.

A football family stands together

The PSL's public tribute reflects the close relationship the league maintains with those who have dedicated their careers to the game. By addressing the condolences openly, the league signalled its regard for Ncube both professionally and personally.

No further details about the circumstances of the passing were shared in the statement.

See the PSL's post on X

The PSL's message highlights the support the football community extended to Ncube during a difficult family moment. The broadcaster and his relatives remain in the league's thoughts as they mourn their loss.

Source: Briefly News