South Africa have overtaken New Zealand after securing a crucial victory in the opening Test at the Wanderers

The Proteas now boast a 75.00% points percentage as they push for a second consecutive World Test Championship final

Their remaining fixtures include another Test against Bangladesh, a three-match series against England and two Tests against Sri Lanka

The Proteas have beaten Bangladesh by nine wickets to take first place in the World Test Championship standing. Image: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

South Africa have climbed to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after beating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday, 19 November 2026. The victory gives the defending champions a significant advantage in the race for the 2027 final, with New Zealand and Australia still among their closest competitors.

Proteas overtake New Zealand in WTC standings

The Proteas entered the Bangladesh series in second place after their 2-1 series victory over Australia. They had 60 points from seven Tests and a points percentage of 71.43%, behind New Zealand's 72.22%.

However, the latest victory has taken South Africa to 72 points from eight matches, with a points percentage of 75.00%.

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According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Simon Harmer took 6/51 in Bangladesh's second innings to help secure the result. South Africa needed just 12 runs to win.

Under the WTC points system, a victory earns 12 points, while the top two teams qualify for the 2027 final.

Full World Test Championship standings

The standings below reflect results after the first South Africa-Bangladesh Test on 19 November 2026.

Pos Team Played Won Lost Drawn Ded. Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 0 72 75.00 2 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22 3 Australia 13 9 4 0 0 108 69.23 4 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 0 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 14 74 38.54 7 West Indies 14 3 8 3 2 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 7 1 2 4 15 13 15.48 9 Pakistan 10 2 7 1 24 4 3.33

What lies ahead for the Proteas?

South Africa's immediate assignment is the second Test against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park in Centurion, scheduled for 23 to 27 November 2026.

They will then host England in a three-Test series beginning in December, before completing their WTC commitments with two Tests against Sri Lanka in February and March 2027.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have started their two-Test series against India on 19 November. They also have four Tests against Australia and two against Sri Lanka remaining. Australia have five Tests against India scheduled for early 2027.

South Africa have put themselves in a strong position, but their place in the final is not yet guaranteed. The top two teams will qualify, making every remaining result important.

Marco Jansen's ICC award adds to Proteas' WTC momentum

Briefly News previously reported that Marco Jansen was named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2026 after playing a decisive role in South Africa's 2-1 Test series victory over Australia.

The all-rounder delivered crucial performances with both bat and ball, including an 85-run innings and six wickets in the second Test. Jansen described the series as one of the most memorable of his career and said the Proteas were determined to keep pushing for next year's World Test Championship final.

Source: Briefly News