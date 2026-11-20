Oscar Pistorius reportedly took up padel approximately a year ago and regularly plays with girlfriend Rita Greyling at venues across South Africa

Playtomic figures cited by YOU showed Greyling had a higher rating than Pistorius, with 71 matches compared with his 43

Correctional Services confirmed that Pistorius requires approval to travel, with the former Paralympic champion still serving his parole conditions

Former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius has found a new sporting interest, with the South African reportedly playing padel regularly alongside his girlfriend, Rita Greyling.

Oscar Pistorius reportedly took up padel approximately a year ago and regularly plays with girlfriend Rita Greyling at venues across South Africa. Image: UGC

Source: UGC

According to a report by YOU magazine, published by News24 on 19 November 2026, Pistorius took up the racquet sport approximately a year ago and has since been playing at several venues across South Africa.

The development comes as padel continues to gain popularity locally, with the former Olympic athlete reportedly making regular appearances on courts in Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town.

Pistorius turns 40 on 22 November 2026, almost three years after being released on parole on 5 January 2024.

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Oscar Pistorius and girlfriend spotted playing padel

YOU magazine reported that Pistorius and Greyling have been spotted playing at courts near his uncle Arnold's home in Waterkloof, Pretoria. Their reported playing locations also include Ballito, Zinkwazi Beach and Umhlali in KwaZulu-Natal.

During a trip to Cape Town, the couple reportedly visited The Glen and a padel club on Bree Street. According to the publication, Pistorius has developed a regular interest in the sport since taking it up approximately a year ago.

Oscar Pistorius turns 40 on 22 November 2026, almost three years after being released on parole on 5 January 2024. Image: Ian McNicol

Source: Getty Images

Girlfriend's padel rating higher than Pistorius's

Figures from padel booking platform Playtomic, cited in YOU's report, suggest that Greyling currently has the higher playing rating. At the time of YOU's report, Greyling had a rating of 2.41 after 71 matches, while Pistorius had recorded 43 matches and a rating of 0.88.

The platform uses a rating scale ranging from zero to seven. YOU reported that Greyling's rating placed her among players who understand the key shots but need more court experience.

Pistorius's rating, meanwhile, fell into the beginner end of the scale, indicating limited experience in racquet sports. Greyling also had a reliability score of 67%, compared with Pistorius's 27%.

Playtomic explains that a reliability percentage indicates how confident its system is in a player's current rating. A lower percentage means the rating is more likely to fluctuate as further competitive match results are recorded. The figures reflect the information available at the time of YOU's report and may have since changed.

Pistorius's reported interest comes as padel experiences significant growth in South Africa. According to the International Padel Federation's 2025 World Padel Report, the country had almost 390 facilities and more than 1,200 courts.

The report also found that South Africa's share of padel enthusiasts across the African continent had increased from 16% in 2024 to 28%. The sport combines elements of tennis and squash and is played in an enclosed court, usually in doubles. Padel has also developed opportunities for athletes with physical impairments.

Despite being released from prison, Pistorius remains subject to parole conditions. The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that he was released on 5 January 2024 and placed under community corrections supervision.

In its January 2024 statement, the department said he would remain under supervision until his sentence expires in 2029.

According to YOU, Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Pistorius may travel provided he applies for and receives the necessary approval from the authorities.

"We have the necessary paperwork for all his travels," Nxumalo told the publication.

Pistorius was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, who was shot and killed at his Pretoria home on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Chris Marnewick challenges evidence about Reeva Steenkamp

Briefly News previously reported that Advocate Chris Marnewick has questioned the interpretation of evidence about screams heard during the Oscar Pistorius trial

His book argues that the screams heard after the gunshots came from Pistorius rather than Reeva Steenkamp

Source: Briefly News