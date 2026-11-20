Former Proteas fast bowler Fanie de Villiers launched a fierce public attack on Usman Khawaja over his new memoir, Sabr

Khawaja's book alleges the entire Australian squad knew about the 2018 Newlands ball-tampering plot, reigniting the scandal

Australian captain Pat Cummins faced renewed calls for his resignation after addressing the allegations at a Sydney media briefing

Former Proteas fast bowler Fanie de Villiers has publicly condemned retired Australian opener Usman Khawaja, labelling him the biggest traitor he has witnessed in his 40 to 50 years of following cricket.

De Villiers directed his criticism at Khawaja's new memoir, Sabr, in which the retired batter claims that the full Australian squad was aware of the ball-tampering scheme during the 2018 Cape Town Test. Speaking on Perth radio station 91.3 SportFM, De Villiers accused Khawaja of violating dressing-room codes of conduct, betraying his former teammates and needlessly dragging Australian cricket back through a scandal that had already been resolved.

De Villiers holds a personal connection to the incident. He was working as a commentator during the Cape Town Test when he noticed suspicious handling of the ball and alerted the host broadcaster to direct cameras toward the Australian fielders in the outfield, an intervention that helped expose the plot.

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De Villiers: "It's no longer about right or wrong"

The former quick, who claimed 10 wickets during South Africa's Test victory in Sydney in 1994, argued that Khawaja's decision to go public had caused unnecessary damage.

He said the scandal had been dealt with and that reopening it served only to harm relationships within the Australian cricket community. In his view, the central issue was no longer about moral accountability but about the consequences of reviving settled history.

Cummins denies prior knowledge amid growing pressure

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins addressed the claims at a media briefing in Sydney, insisting he had no prior knowledge of the ball-tampering scheme. His denials have not quieted the controversy, with some quarters calling for his resignation and renewed demands for a formal investigation.

Adding further pressure, Cameron Bancroft, one of three players suspended following the 2018 tour, published a lengthy piece in The West Australian this week directly challenging Cummins' account of events in both Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Bancroft also disclosed that speaking openly about the matter had lifted a burden he had carried for years, acknowledging he had previously accepted responsibility on behalf of others and had not been fully truthful in his earlier public statements.

Source: Briefly News