Tatjana Smith's husband Joel has publicly backed her decision to represent the Netherlands

The four-time Olympic medallist's change of sporting nationality has attracted widespread attention

The couple's relationship began in 2022 after a family introduction involving Rachel Kolisi

Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith has received public support from her husband, Joel Smith, following her decision to represent the Netherlands in international swimming.

The four-time Olympic medallist announced on 10 November 2026 that she would switch her sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands.

Her decision attracted considerable attention, particularly amid concerns about the support available to South African swimmers and her previous difficulties with Swimming South Africa (SSA).

However, Tatjana has made it clear that her Dutch heritage is also an important part of her decision. She holds citizenship in both countries, and World Aquatics has approved her change of sporting nationality.

According to News24's LIFE, Joel has stood firmly behind his wife's decision and is proud of how she has handled the situation.

"It's been a big few days for her," he told the publication.

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The support comes as the swimmer navigates a significant change in her international career, having previously represented South Africa at two Olympic Games.

Tatjana Smith's husband Joel stands behind her decision

Tatjana and Joel have shared a connection through sport since the beginning of their relationship. According to LIFE, they were introduced in 2022 after Joel's sister, Rachel Kolisi, suggested a match to Tatjana's sister, Fabienne.

Joel later joked in an interview with SARIE that Rachel deserved the credit for bringing them together. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023 before getting married in November of the same year.

Tatjana and Joel's relationship

Their relationship has continued through Tatjana's swimming career, including her historic performances at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The swimmer won gold and silver medals at both Olympics, finishing her South African Olympic career with four medals.

In an April 2024 interview with Daily Maverick, Tatjana spoke about her connection to the Netherlands, explaining that her parents had emigrated there after her success at the Tokyo Olympics.

She also described the country as a place where she had developed a sense of belonging. As she begins another chapter of her swimming career, Joel's support remains an important part of her journey.

Source: Briefly News