Lungi Ngidi is back in the Proteas fold after recovering from injury, while Anrich Nortje earns an ODI recall

Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin have been handed leadership responsibilities as Shukri Conrad makes several changes to his squads

Sinethemba Qeshile's impressive domestic performances have earned him opportunities in both squads

The Proteas have announced their squads for the December series against Bangladesh. Image: SuperSport/X

Source: Twitter

South Africa have announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, with several notable changes to the Proteas set-up. Lungi Ngidi is back after recovering from injury, while Anrich Nortje has been selected for the ODI team for the first time since September 2023.

The selection announcement on Friday, 20 November 2026, also confirmed two different captains for the December assignments, with Keshav Maharaj taking charge of the ODI side and Bjorn Fortuin leading the T20I team.

Keshav Maharaj and Bjorn Fortuin appointed captains

Maharaj will captain the Proteas during the three-match ODI series scheduled for 1 to 7 December. Fortuin will lead the T20I side, which faces Bangladesh between 10 and 13 December.

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Several established multi-format players have been rested following South Africa's demanding Test schedule against Australia and Bangladesh.

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad explained the thinking behind the selections.

"We have opted to rest a number of our multi-format players off the back of what's been a busy period of Test cricket against Australia and Bangladesh, as we manage their workload ahead of the England tour," Conrad said.

Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje return

Ngidi's return boosts South Africa's pace options after his recovery from injury. Nortje's ODI inclusion is also significant, considering his last appearance in the format came against Australia in September 2023.

Conrad welcomed Ngidi's availability, saying:

"It's great to have Lungi back. He's been with us in the Test environment completing the final stages of his rehab and he's been champing at the bit to get going again."

The coach added that Nortje would have an opportunity to build on his recent return to Test cricket.

Sinethemba Qeshile earns double call-up

Wicketkeeper-batter Sinethemba Qeshile has been selected for both squads following an impressive domestic campaign.

The 27-year-old scored 277 runs in seven innings in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup, recording a remarkable strike rate of 197.85. His performances included a joint-fastest domestic T20 half-century off just 14 balls.

Ottneil Baartman was not considered after suffering a left hamstring injury during training.

South Africa will use the Bangladesh assignments to assess combinations ahead of next year's Cricket World Cup.

The selection announcement also included changes to the Test squad, with Temba Bavuma ruled out of the second Bangladesh Test through a right calf strain and Aiden Markram appointed captain.

Proteas ODI squad against Bangladesh

Keshav Maharaj (captain)

Dewald Brevis

Corbin Bosch

Gerald Coetzee

Quinton de Kock

Tony de Zorzi

Bjorn Fortuin

Jordan Hermann

Duan Jansen

Nqobani Mokoena

Lhuan-dré Pretorius

Anrich Nortje

Lungi Ngidi

Sinethemba Qeshile

Tristan Stubbs

Proteas T20I squad against Bangladesh

Bjorn Fortuin (captain)

Dewald Brevis

Gerald Coetzee

Connor Esterhuizen

Donovan Ferreira

Jordan Hermann

Duan Jansen

Kwena Maphaka

Nqobani Mokoena

Nqaba Peter

Lhuan-dré Pretorius

Sinethemba Qeshile

Tristan Stubbs

Prenelan Subrayen

Marco Jansen earns ICC recognition after Proteas' Australia triumph

Briefly News previously reported that Marco Jansen had been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October 2026 after playing a crucial role in South Africa's 2-1 Test series victory over Australia.

The 26-year-old all-rounder beat Pakistan's Arafat Minhas and West Indies captain Shai Hope to claim his maiden award. His outstanding performances with both bat and ball proved instrumental in the Proteas' comeback against Australia.

Source: Briefly News