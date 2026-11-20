Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa shared a video of himself driving a vintage Toyota Corolla, surprising fans

The blue classic car features a red leather interior and aftermarket rims, giving it a distinctive look

Mthethwa was previously photographed sitting on the boot of the same Corolla in a coordinated blue outfit

While many professional footballers gravitate towards high-end German vehicles, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni "Ox" Mthethwa has chosen a more unexpected set of wheels to cruise around in.

The 26-year-old recently shared a video of himself driving a vintage Toyota Corolla, a vehicle that carries enormous nostalgic value for many South African motorists.

Mthethwa's Classic Corolla Turns Heads

The Corolla in question is finished in blue with a bold red leather interior and fitted with aftermarket rims, giving it plenty of personality and a distinctive, customised character that sets it apart from a standard factory build.

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This is not the first time the classic car has appeared on Mthethwa's social media. He was previously photographed sitting on the boot of the vehicle, dressed in a coordinated blue outfit that complemented the car's exterior.

A Different Side of the Chiefs Midfielder

The latest video offers fans a fresh perspective on Mthethwa away from the intensity of professional football, revealing a taste for vintage South African car culture rather than the flashy luxury vehicles often associated with top-flight players.

The Toyota Corolla has long been a fixture on South African roads and remains a beloved model across generations of local motorists, making Mthethwa's choice of ride one that many fans can relate to.

The video has drawn attention online, with supporters responding warmly to the midfielder's affinity for the classic model.

Source: Briefly News