Nigeria's NDLEA arrested South African professional golfer Henlo Grobler at Lagos airport on 11 October with over 50kg of cannabis in his luggage

Grobler and his alleged Kenyan accomplice Faiza Njambi Abubakar reportedly swapped luggage tags to conceal ownership of the drugs

Grobler told investigators he was recruited by a South African associate and promised $280 for delivering the consignment

South African professional golfer Henlo Grobler, 37, was arrested at Lagos's international airport on 11 October after anti-narcotics officers found 50.4 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in his luggage.

South African Golfer Henlo Grobler Arrested in Lagos With 50kg of Cannabis

Source: Instagram

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced the arrest on Sunday, naming Grobler's alleged accomplice as 25-year-old Kenyan national Faiza Njambi Abubakar, who was detained four days later on 15 October as she prepared to board a flight back to Kenya.

NDLEA identifies alleged accomplice

According to the NDLEA, Grobler's alleged Kenyan accomplice, Faiza Njambi Abubakar, was also arrested in connection with the case. The agency said the two suspects identified each other during a formal identification parade, with investigators continuing their probe into the alleged drug operation.

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Tracking devices found in bags

Investigators revealed that the syndicate had installed tracking devices on the luggage as well as on Grobler's mobile phone, enabling handlers to monitor couriers and consignments in real time. Similar devices were discovered in bags left behind by an American professional basketball player arrested at the same Lagos airport on 11 November, carrying 34 kilogrammes of cannabis.

Grobler told investigators he had been recruited by an associate in South Africa and was promised $280 upon completing the delivery. Abubakar, by contrast, said she had been offered $8,000 for her role in the operation. PGA South Africa lists a player by the name of Henlo Grobler on its database.

Nigeria is widely regarded as a significant transit and production hub for narcotics, with contraband flowing both to international markets and into local supply chains.

Authorities have recently expressed alarm over the discovery of industrial-scale methamphetamine laboratories, amid concerns that Mexican cartels are establishing operational ties in the country.

Source: Briefly News