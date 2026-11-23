Oscar Pistorius Turns 40: What His Life Looks Like 2 Years After Parole Release
- Oscar Pistorius marked his 40th birthday on 22 November 2026, nearly three years after his release from prison on parole
- The former Paralympian has quietly rebuilt his life with a new job, a church community, and a new romantic partner named Rita Greyling
- While Pistorius celebrates, Reeva Steenkamp's mother remains in rehabilitation after suffering a stroke, still learning to speak
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Oscar Pistorius turned 40 on Sunday, 22 November 2026, marking the milestone birthday almost three years after his release on parole from prison, where he served more than half of his murder sentence for the 2013 killing of his then-girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.
Pistorius is believed to have spent the day with family, including his uncle Arnold Pistorius and wife Louis, at whose home in Waterkloof, Pretoria he resides.
His new girlfriend, Rita Greyling, was also expected to be present for the occasion. His parole conditions prohibit alcohol consumption, meaning any celebrations would have been toasted with non-alcoholic alternatives.
Pistorius finds community on the outside
Since his release in January 2024, the former track and field gold medallist has largely avoided public attention. According to MailOnline, Pistorius has settled into a routine that includes visits to a local coffee shop with his pet poodle, frequenting a bike shop, and playing padel with Greyling and her family.
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He has reportedly obtained permission from the Department of Correctional Services to travel to Durban and Cape Town for those outings.
He has also reportedly taken up a position with a sound engineering company and become an active member of the 3Ci church in Pretoria. Pistorius's murder sentence is set to expire in December 2029.
Reeva's family marks a milestone
The contrast with the Steenkamp family remains stark. Reeva would also have turned 40 in August 2023, but her parents, June and Barry, could only mark the occasion with a birthday cake bearing a black-and-white photograph of her face.
Barry Steenkamp passed away barely a month after that birthday, with family legal representative Tania Koen stating he died in his sleep from a "broken heart."
June Steenkamp, who submitted a victim impact statement during Pistorius's parole hearings questioning whether he was genuinely remorseful or rehabilitated, has since suffered a stroke. She is currently in rehabilitation and is relearning how to speak.
Chris Marnewick challenges evidence about Reeva Steenkamp
Briefly News previously reported that Advocate Chris Marnewick has questioned the interpretation of evidence about screams heard during the Oscar Pistorius trial
His book argues that the screams heard after the gunshots came from Pistorius rather than Reeva Steenkamp
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.