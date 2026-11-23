Former professional netball player Jo Prins was confirmed as part of the Love Is Blind SA cast ahead of the show's December premiere

The 28-year-old, who previously won multiple sporting awards, cited finding love after heartbreak as her reason for joining the Netflix series

Jo was once engaged to Olympic sprinter Akani Simbine before their relationship ended following a highly publicised affair

Former professional netball player Jo Prins has been confirmed as part of the female cast of Love Is Blind South Africa, Netflix's upcoming reality dating series set to premiere on 4 December 2026.

Jo Prins, Ex-Fiancée of Akani Simbine, Joins Love Is Blind South Africa Cast

Source: UGC

Prins, 28, is one of 14 women selected for the first local season of the show, in which contestants seek romantic connections without seeing one another face to face. In an official Netflix promo, she was quoted as saying she was "Finding love after heartbreak."

Jo Prins's sporting career and public profile

Beyond her television debut, Prins has had a decorated career in netball, earning the 2019 Maties Sport Sportswoman of the Year award and the 2019 Telkom Netball League Centre Court Player of the Year award. She announced a break from sport in 2023 to focus on her mental health before returning to public life through sports presenting and coaching roles.

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Describing her motivation for joining the show, Prins said:

"What can I say, I'm a hopeful romantic."

Jo Prins, Ex-Fiancée of Akani Simbine, Joins Love Is Blind South Africa Cast

Source: Instagram

Her relationship with Akani Simbine

Prins's casting has drawn attention partly due to her high-profile past relationship with South African sprint star Akani Simbine. The two began dating in 2019, and Simbine proposed in 2021, with Netball South Africa announcing the engagement publicly. The relationship came to an end not long after.

During their time together, Simbine fathered a child with another woman, Chantelle Hermans, described in reports as the result of a brief affair while he was still with Prins. Simbine later addressed the matter, stating:

"My family met with the family of my child's mother, and as a proud father, I have committed to supporting my son in line with his various needs and requirements."

Hermans, speaking at the time, said:

"I can not speak for Akani's relationship, as that does not affect me nor my son. I believe that people see Akani and I are not together and believe that there needs to be more to the story. There really isn't. We have a beautiful baby boy together."

Simbine has since married content creator Terisia Webb, the mother of his youngest child, in 2024.

Source: Briefly News