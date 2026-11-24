Tristan Perez claims a man posing as an IPID captain demanded R60 000 to make his murder case docket disappear

Police and IPID say they have no record of the alleged officer, while Perez says he handed the messages to his former lawyer

The case has been postponed to 14 December, with the trial provisionally scheduled to begin on 5 April 2027

Murder-accused cricketer Tristan Perez has alleged that a man posing as an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) captain attempted to extort R60 000 from him in exchange for making his murder case docket disappear.

Murder-Accused Cricketer Tristan Perez Claims Fake IPID Officer Demanded R60 000

Source: Facebook

According to News24's report, Perez said the man contacted him on WhatsApp, claiming he could make the case against him disappear if he paid the money. The man reportedly identified himself as Captain Thabo Hlatswayo and sent Perez a view-once video of the docket before contacting him by phone.

Perez, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Elana Brooke, said he never agreed to the proposed payment.

Tristan Perez explains alleged IPID extortion attempt

According to News24, Perez said the alleged approach began with a WhatsApp message containing a video of the case docket. The man subsequently called him and allegedly offered to make the docket disappear for R60 000.

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Perez reportedly said he was unavailable when the man contacted him again days later. The alleged caller then claimed that the investigating officer wanted "down equal". Perez said he handed the information to his then lawyer, advocate Adrian Samuels, but did not report the incident to the police.

Samuels confirmed to News24 that he knew about the alleged approach. He reportedly dismissed it as one of several scams and said he believed he had informed the control prosecutor.

Perez has since changed his legal representatives. According to the report, one of the reasons for his dissatisfaction with his previous legal team was that the alleged incident was never raised in court. The man who identified himself as Captain Hlatswayo also attracted the attention of News24, which reportedly contacted the telephone number.

He allegedly maintained that he was an IPID captain but said he did not know Perez before ending the call.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel FC van Wyk told News24 that no officer by that name worked at either Diep River or Steenberg police stations.

Van Wyk added that police had no knowledge of an officer requesting money and had not received a complaint about the alleged incident.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping also confirmed that the directorate had no record of the individual. Shuping said a complaint should be lodged with SAPS.

Murder-Accused Cricketer Tristan Perez Claims Fake IPID Officer Demanded R60 000

Source: Instagram

Tristan Perez murder case postponed to December

According to evidence previously presented in court, pills were found scattered on the stairs, raising suspicions of possible foul play. Perez's latest court appearance took place at the Wynberg Regional Court on 17 November 2026.

His new attorney, Celeste Holmes, has taken over his legal representation following his departure from Samuels' team. According to a subsequent report by Club Cricket, the court scheduled a pre-trial hearing for 14 December 2026 and provisionally set 5 April 2027 as the start date for the trial.

The murder case remains before the court, and Perez has not been convicted.

Source: Briefly News