Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith responded to accusations that she abandoned South Africa by switching sporting nationalities to the Netherlands

Smith cited financial, practical, and emotional challenges she faced while competing under the South African flag for 11 years

The 29-year-old revealed what first convinced her the Netherlands was the right choice after making the switch

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith has fired back at critics who labelled her decision to switch sporting nationality to the Netherlands as an act of cowardice, arguing that her 11-year career in the green and gold tells a very different story.

Tatjana Smith has fired back at critics who labelled her decision to switch sporting nationality to the Netherlands as an act of cowardice

Source: Getty Images

Smith, 29, announced earlier this month that she would compete for the Netherlands going forward, citing dual citizenship through her Dutch father. The announcement drew criticism from some quarters, with detractors suggesting she was abandoning South Africa when things became difficult.

Smith defends her legacy in South Africa

Responding through a social media post featuring a montage of her career highlights, Smith addressed the criticism directly.

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"Giving up when things get difficult doesn't produce a journey like this. And running away when things get tough? I think 11 years tells a different story," she wrote.

She described her time in Team SA as one defined by "countless sacrifices" and "dedication, commitment and pride in wearing the green and gold," having claimed four Olympic medals, as well as World Championship, Commonwealth, and African Championship medals during that period.

Smith concluded the post by saying she was "forever grateful for the privilege of representing South Africa," and confirmed that her Olympic gold and silver medals would remain South African accolades.

'I don't have to self-fund my way'

In a separate interview with SwimSwam published earlier this month, Smith provided a detailed account of the factors behind her nationality switch.

She explained that representing the Netherlands had always been a viable option given her dual citizenship status, and that because she had not competed for South Africa since announcing her retirement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she met the eligibility criteria to switch.

Smith was candid about the financial and logistical pressures she had faced in South Africa, describing them as genuine "burdens."

In a separate clip she released alongside her announcement, Smith stated that financial stability, athlete support, and long-term sustainability were the primary drivers of her decision to compete under the Dutch flag going forward.

Source: Briefly News