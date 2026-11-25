Three New Zealand boys were caught on a stadium big screen in full school uniform while bunking class to watch a cricket Test in Wellington

CapeTalk's Clarence Ford and Primedia+'s Barbara Friedman discussed the hilarious moment, which unfolded during the New Zealand vs India Test

The boys' frantic attempt to hide their faces on camera was already too late, and their parents reportedly had an unexpected reaction

Three New Zealand schoolboys got far more than they bargained for when they sneaked away from class to catch some live cricket, only to end up as accidental international celebrities.

New Zealand Schoolboys Bunking Class to Watch Cricket Go Viral After Stadium Screen Blunder

Source: Instagram

Their cover was blown in the most public way possible, and the footage has had people around the world in stitches.

The incident took place during the fifth day of the New Zealand versus India Test match in Wellington. The trio had settled into the grass embankment at the ground, dressed in their school uniforms and tucking into their lunch, apparently confident they had pulled off the perfect escape. What they had not accounted for was the stadium's giant screen.

Panic on the big screen

Primedia+'s Barbara Friedman described the moment on CapeTalk's *Views and News* with Clarence Ford, calling it "just delightful." According to Friedman, the boys had no idea they were being broadcast until it was far too late.

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"They realise that moment when they're on camera, and they go into complete panic. And they start ducking and diving and putting their hands over their face and diving onto the grass," she said.

The clip spread rapidly online after the broadcast, turning the trio into unlikely viral stars. Friedman noted that the reaction at home was not quite what many might have expected from parents.

"Apparently their parents thought it was hilarious," she said.

"Like they were very cool about it."

Watch the viral moment as shared on X below.

School may not share the laugh

Whether Wellington College would see the funny side is another matter entirely. Friedman raised the prospect of disciplinary consequences for the boys, admitting she was not sure the school would be as relaxed as the parents.

Reflecting on the universal experience of teenage mischief, Friedman quipped:

"I mean, were you even a teenager if you didn't bunk?"

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