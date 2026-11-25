A video of Marques Ackerman's young son proudly applauding his father has captured the attention of cricket fans

The Proteas opener smashed a record-breaking 150 against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park on 24 November

Fans were charmed by the toddler's reaction, with one even tipping him as a future South African captain

Marques Ackerman gave South African cricket fans another reason to celebrate with a remarkable innings against Bangladesh, but it was a special moment in the stands that captured hearts online.

Marques Ackerman's Son Steals Show With Adorable Reaction to Dad's 150

Source: Getty Images

The Proteas opener's young son was filmed enthusiastically applauding his father during the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion, producing an adorable moment that quickly gained traction on social media.

Ackerman's son proudly celebrates his father's achievement

The video was shared on X by user @turrruuu (Alone Mast) at 2:38 pm on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

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It shows the little boy, dressed in a South African cricket shirt, standing in the stands with his hands raised above his head before breaking into applause. His mother, Tess, is also seen clapping beside him.

The post carried the caption:

"Marques Ackerman's son proudly celebrates his father's brilliant 150 🥰👏"

The heartwarming moment came shortly after Ackerman produced another outstanding performance with the bat, making his second consecutive Test century.

Ackerman makes history with another Test century

The 30-year-old scored 150 off 138 balls against Bangladesh on the second day of the second Test on Tuesday.

His innings featured 23 fours and four sixes, making him the fastest South African to reach 150 in Test cricket. He reached the milestone off 137 deliveries before being dismissed by Shoriful Islam on the following ball.

Ackerman's latest achievement followed his maiden Test century of 157 off 164 balls at the Wanderers on 16 November. He made his Test debut against Australia in October 2026 and has enjoyed an impressive start to his international career.

South Africa ended the second day on 494/7, holding a commanding 403-run lead after dismissing Bangladesh for 91 in their first innings.

It was not the first time Ackerman's family had shared in his success. His son Jack, who turns two in January, was also at the Wanderers when his father celebrated his maiden Test century, with reports noting that Ackerman blew a kiss towards his family after reaching the milestone.

The video attracted plenty of affectionate reactions, with some supporters already imagining a future for the young boy in South African cricket.

Here are some of the comments shared on X:

k10 (@thek10here):

"The next SA captain Bavuma and he has almost the same height"

rcbpaglu✨ (@stutibackup1):

"He be like: I'll make sure dad sees me clapping for him 😭😭🤌"

TDP 🇿🇦 (@DuplessisTjaard):

"It's beautiful. 🥹🥰"

NizzoNash🇿🇦 (@NashNizzo):

"What a moment of brilliance 👌💯"

CuriousMindX63 (@PhDStudent63):

"So sweet 😍"

School boys bunking class to watch cricket go viral

Briefly News previously reported that three New Zealand boys were caught on a stadium big screen in full school uniform while bunking class to watch a cricket Test in Wellington

CapeTalk's Clarence Ford and Primedia+'s Barbara Friedman discussed the hilarious moment, which unfolded during the New Zealand vs India Test.

Source: Briefly News