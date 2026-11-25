Fresh footage of Ireland's try against the Springboks has sparked debate over whether Josh van der Flier's pass to Rónan Kelleher was forward

Springboks supporters have questioned why the match officials allowed the try to stand during Ireland's 20-17 victory in Dublin

Kelleher's score gave Ireland a seven-point half-time lead in a match they eventually won by just three points

Fresh footage of Ireland's controversial try against the Springboks has prompted questions about whether Rónan Kelleher's score should have been allowed to stand.

The hooker crossed just before half-time during Ireland's 20-17 victory over South Africa in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

However, a new camera angle circulating on social media appears to show Josh van der Flier's pass to Kelleher travelling forward, with some Springboks supporters questioning why the match officials did not intervene.

The footage emerged on Tuesday, 24 November, and has reignited debate about one of the game's decisive moments.

Springboks fans question Kelleher's try

Ireland were leading 10-10 when Canan Moodie was penalised for going offside during a kick chase shortly before the interval. Sam Prendergast kicked the resulting penalty into touch, allowing the hosts to attack from a lineout deep inside the Springboks' 22.

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Ireland executed a cleverly designed set-piece move, with Josh van der Flier peeling away from the lineout maul before passing to Kelleher on the left.

The hooker beat Moodie with a step and finished in the corner, with Prendergast adding the conversion to give Ireland a 17-10 advantage at half-time.

However, a different angle of the passing movement has since raised questions about whether Van der Flier released the ball forward.

A video shared by a Springboks supporter on X appeared to show the ball travelling towards Kelleher, prompting further scrutiny of the decision.

According to We Talk Rugby, the pass was not flagged by referee Christophe Ridley or his assistants, while TMO Ian Tempest did not recommend a review.

Watch the footage shared on the post on X.

What do rugby laws say about a forward pass?

Under World Rugby's Laws of the Game, a throw forward occurs when a player throws or passes the ball forward, with the movement of the passer's arms being a key consideration.

This means that a ball travelling forward through the air does not automatically constitute an infringement. A player running towards the opposition's try line can release the ball backwards while its momentum carries it forward.

World Rugby's Television Match Official protocol, applicable from 1 January 2025, also allows match officials to review an obvious forward pass during the attacking passage of play leading up to a try.

The protocol allows the TMO to make a live intervention when an obvious infringement has been missed by the on-field officials.

However, the footage circulating online does not, by itself, establish that Van der Flier's pass was forward under the laws.

Kelleher's try proved particularly significant given how the match eventually unfolded. Ireland went into the break leading 17-10 before Prendergast extended their advantage with a penalty in the second half.

Malcolm Marx subsequently scored a converted try for South Africa, bringing the Springboks back to within three points. Despite a late push from the visitors, Ireland held on for a 20-17 victory.

Had Kelleher's try been disallowed, the score would have been 10-10 at half-time rather than 17-10, although it is impossible to determine how the remainder of the match would have unfolded.

Source: Briefly News