Vasti Spiller Shares Photo Dump Featuring Wedding Glam, Festive Moments and Swimwear Shoot
- Vasti Spiller shared a 19-slide Instagram photo dump captioned "Lewe"
- The carousel featured wedding glamour, festive celebrations and a behind-the-scenes swimwear shoot
- The wife of former UFC champion Dricus du Plessis gave followers a glimpse into different moments from her life
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Vasti Spiller, the wife of former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, has given her Instagram followers a glimpse into different moments through a 19-slide photo dump.
The photographer and author shared the carousel with the caption "Lewe", accompanied by a yellow heart emoji. The Afrikaans word translates to "life" in English.
The post features a mixture of glamorous outfits, celebrations and behind-the-scenes moments, including a swimwear photoshoot.
What did Vasti Spiller share in her Instagram photo dump?
The carousel offers a variety of moments, with some slides capturing celebrations and others showing more casual glimpses into life.
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The opening photograph features a bride in a strapless white gown posing alongside six women wearing champagne and yellow satin dresses. They are pictured in front of an arched green door decorated with flowering vines.
Another photograph shows her dressed in red, raising a wine glass beside a decorated Christmas tree. In another slide, a woman wearing a yellow satin dress takes a selfie with a smiling man in a navy suit at what appears to be an outdoor reception.
The carousel also includes a behind-the-scenes photograph from a swimwear shoot. The photographs offer different glimpses into the celebrations, fashion and creative work featured in the carousel.
Take a look at the pictures in the Instagram post below.
Who is Vasti Spiller?
Spiller is married to South African mixed martial arts fighter Dricus du Plessis. The couple tied the knot on 10 October 2026 at a ceremony in the Western Cape. Beyond her relationship with the former UFC champion, she has established herself as a photographer, children's book author and boxing coach.
She runs Baruch Photography and authored *The Art of Loving*, a children's book. She also works as a coach at CIT Boxing in Pretoria, where she first met Du Plessis.
The couple began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in January 2025. Du Plessis, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in July 2026 when he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by unanimous decision in Oklahoma City.
Dricus du Plessis and Vasti Spiller Enjoy Newlywed Life
Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis and his wife, Vasti Spiller, caught the attention of fans after sharing glimpses of their experience at the Mexico City Grand Prix
Spiller posted a four-photo Instagram carousel showing the newlyweds inside the Williams garage, posing together and enjoying the Formula 1 atmosphere
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.