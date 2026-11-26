Gayton McKenzie has stepped in alongside major corporate partners following renewed scrutiny of South African swimming

FNB and Curro have joined forces to support the national team ahead of the Beijing championships

South African swimmers who were asked to contribute R55,000 each will now receive full refunds after the funding intervention

South Africa has finally taken action to address concerns surrounding support for its swimmers following Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands. Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has joined forces with FNB and Curro to secure funding for the national team ahead of the World Aquatics Championships in Beijing.

The intervention, announced on Thursday, 26 November 2026, on the department's official website and social media, comes after public concern over selected swimmers being asked to contribute up to R55,000 each towards their participation. It also follows renewed scrutiny of Swimming South Africa (SSA) after Smith's decision to switch sporting allegiance.

Gayton McKenzie steps in after Tatjana Smith's Netherlands switch

McKenzie thanked FNB and Curro for providing assistance but insisted that national athletes should not be expected to finance their own participation.

“No athlete who has earned a place in a national team should be asked to pay tens of thousands of rands for the honour of wearing our flag,” he said.

The Minister also referred to South African swimmers choosing to represent other countries this month.

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“This month we have watched some of our finest swimmers choose to represent other countries. That should trouble all of us, and it demands honest answers,” McKenzie added.

See the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's post on X below:

FNB commits R800,000 to South African swimmers

According to Swimming South Africa, FNB has made a once-off contribution of R800,000 (approximately US$44,000), with Curro also joining the funding initiative.

The assistance covers flights, accommodation and team management expenses. Athletes who have already paid towards these costs will receive full refunds.

FNB CEO Lytania Johnson said the bank wanted to ensure that swimmers could concentrate on competing rather than worrying about travel expenses.

“Representing your country should be a moment of possibility, not a financial burden,” Johnson said.

South African swimmers prepare for Beijing championships

The World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) will run from 1 to 6 December 2026 at the National Aquatics Center in Beijing, China.

SSA Acting President Zikie Molusi welcomed the intervention, saying the organisation wanted to establish sustainable partnerships that would support athletes beyond one competition.

The championships will also provide an important performance benchmark as South Africa prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Olympic qualification is scheduled to open on 1 March 2027.

Roland Schoeman defends Tatjana Smith amid Swimming South Africa controversy

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman defended Tatjana Smith after activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity following her decision to represent the Netherlands. Schoeman reminded critics that Smith had won four Olympic medals for South Africa.

Schoeman also criticised Swimming South Africa over the reported R55,000 contribution athletes were expected to make to represent the country. His comments added to growing scrutiny of the federation's support for elite swimmers.

Source: Briefly News