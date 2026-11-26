Jesse Lee Paul was 27 years old when he vanished from his Grafton Street home in Ocean View, Bluff, on 25 May 2025

RUSA confirmed Paul's cellphone was switched off shortly after his disappearance and his gym session had been cancelled

His cousin has spoken out about what she described as a lack of community support for the family during their search

The family of missing Bluff MMA fighter Jesse Lee Paul has entered 549 days without answers, still appealing to the public for any information about his whereabouts.

MMA Fighter Jesse Lee Paul Missing for 549 Days After Leaving Bluff Home for Gym

Source: Instagram

Paul was 27 years old when he left his home on Grafton Street, Ocean View, Bluff, on Sunday, 25 May 2025, telling his family he was going to the gym. It was later established that his training session had been cancelled before he left.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) confirmed that Paul's cellphone went off shortly after he disappeared, cutting off any further trace of his movements. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a navy jacket, and red flip-flops, with blonde-dyed hair. RUSA noted he has two gold caps on his lower front teeth.

Family pleads for public help

Paul's cousin, Lareis Groep Saragee, has broken her silence over what she described as a disappointing lack of public interest in his case.

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She drew a direct comparison to a separate missing person case that recently drew large-scale community search efforts, expressing frustration that Paul had not received the same response.

"I wish this same energy, unity, and compassion had been shown for my cousin, too. Every missing person deserves the same concern, effort, and hope," Saragee said.

She was careful to clarify that her remarks were not intended to diminish the suffering of other families in similar situations.

"I am not saying this to take away from anyone else's pain. Every missing person matters, and every family deserves support. But Jessie matters too," she said.

Saragee added that Paul's family remains in pain, continuing to hold on to hope that he will one day be found.

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How to help find Jesse Lee Paul

Anyone with information on Paul's whereabouts is urged to contact Reaction Unit South Africa on 086 1234 333.

Source: Briefly News