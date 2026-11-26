KZN Athletics took legal action to limit Comrades Marathon Association membership to KwaZulu-Natal residents only

CMA members challenged the move in court, arguing the residency restriction threatened the association's independence

Following the ruling, KZN Athletics confirmed it would not pursue any further legal remedies in the matter

A court has ruled against KwaZulu-Natal Athletics in its bid to confine membership of the Comrades Marathon Association to residents of KwaZulu-Natal, handing a decisive legal victory to the CMA's existing members.

The judgment, delivered on 24 November 2026, confirmed that KZN Athletics' effort to impose a residency-based membership restriction on the association had no legal standing. CMA members had mounted a legal challenge against the move, arguing that the attempt amounted to an effort to capture and control the organisation.

KZN Athletics concedes defeat

Following the ruling, KZN Athletics confirmed it would accept the outcome and would not pursue any further legal remedies. The athletics body said the matter was now closed, drawing a line under what had become a prolonged dispute over the governance and independence of one of South Africa's most iconic long-distance running events.

The Comrades Marathon, run annually between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, attracts thousands of participants from across the country and internationally each year. The CMA, as the body responsible for organising and overseeing the race, has long drawn its membership from beyond the borders of KwaZulu-Natal.

CMA's independence upheld

The court's decision effectively protects the association's existing membership structure and prevents any regional body from unilaterally redefining who may participate in the governance of the CMA. For members who mounted the legal challenge, the ruling affirms that association membership cannot be reduced to a question of geography.

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The outcome is seen as a significant moment for the integrity of the Comrades Marathon's governing body, ensuring that its leadership remains open to a broader constituency rather than being confined to a single provincial interest group.

Source: Briefly News