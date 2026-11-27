Olympic champion Tatjana Smith opened up about her excitement after confirming she would represent the Netherlands going forward

Smith addressed criticism head-on, pointing to her 11-year record with Team SA as proof of her lifelong commitment to the country

The two-time Olympic medallist has a debut date locked in under the Dutch flag at a major international championship

Tatjana Smith has spoken publicly about her transition to competing for the Netherlands, expressing enthusiasm for her new sporting environment after announcing she would no longer represent South Africa on the international stage.

The 29-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and four-time Olympic medallist overall, shared her feelings in an Instagram post in which she introduced herself to Dutch supporters and gave them a glimpse into her personal connection to the country. Smith revealed that her father, Rene Schoenmaker, was born and raised in the Netherlands, explaining the dual citizenship she holds through her Dutch heritage.

Smith described joining Team Netherlands as a privilege she did not take lightly. She also spoke about her Christian faith, saying it gave her peace as she made what she acknowledged was a significant career decision. The move was driven by several factors, including financial support, long-term sustainability and access to the backing required to remain competitive at the elite level.

Smith responds to criticism over South Africa exit

The announcement drew criticism from some quarters, prompting Smith to address the backlash directly. She shared a video montage of highlights from her time wearing the South African green and gold, underscoring the sacrifices and dedication that defined more than a decade of service to Team SA.

Her record during that period included four Olympic medals, as well as podium finishes at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and African Championships.

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Smith was clear that her decision should not be read as abandoning South Africa when things became difficult, pointing to her 11-year commitment as evidence of her loyalty to the country. She also expressed lasting gratitude for the opportunity to represent South Africa at the highest levels of the sport.

Notably, the Olympic gold and silver medals Smith won while competing for South Africa remain part of the country's sporting achievements and are not affected by her nationality switch.

Tatjana Smith's Netherlands debut date

Smith is scheduled to make her first competitive appearance for the Netherlands at the World Aquatics Short Course Swimming Championships in Beijing, China.

The event runs from 1 to 6 December 2026 and will mark her formal debut under the Dutch flag. There is a possibility she could share the pool with former South African teammates at the championships.

Roland Schoeman defends Tatjana Smith

Briefly News previously reported that former Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman defended Tatjana Smith after activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma questioned her South African identity following her decision to represent the Netherlands. Schoeman reminded critics that Smith had won four Olympic medals for South Africa.

Schoeman also criticised Swimming South Africa over the reported R55,000 contribution athletes were expected to make to represent the country. His comments added to growing scrutiny of the federation's support for elite swimmers.

Source: Briefly News