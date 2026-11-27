Dricus du Plessis revealed he formally requested a rematch with Khamzat Chimaev, only for the UFC to turn it down

Du Plessis beat Kamaru Usman at UFC Oklahoma City in July and remains in the middleweight contender picture

The South African fighter teased that a new fight agreement is in place, with an announcement expected soon

Dricus du Plessis has confirmed that the UFC rejected his request for a rematch against Khamzat Chimaev, leaving his next title pursuit uncertain.

Dricus du Plessis Says UFC Blocked Khamzat Chimaev Rematch Request

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to Fight Forecast, du Plessis said he made the approach to the promotion but was told the matchup would not happen at this stage.

"I've asked for Khamzat now," du Plessis said.

"I asked for that fight. We said we want that fight and they said, no, they don't want to do that right now. I said if that's the next fight they want to make, I'm definitely keen. I'm definitely keen for that fight again. Believe me, he's not fighting the same guy that he fought that night."

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Du Plessis' middleweight rivalry with Chimaev and Strickland

Chimaev defeated du Plessis at UFC 319 to claim the middleweight title, before losing it to Sean Strickland at UFC 328. Du Plessis, meanwhile, returned to the octagon in July at UFC Oklahoma City, where he defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman by five-round decision.

During that bout, he successfully defended all seven of Usman's takedown attempts, according to UFC Stats, a marked improvement on the wrestling struggles he showed against Chimaev.

Du Plessis also left the door open for a third fight with Strickland, whom he leads 2-0 in their series. He won a split decision over Strickland at UFC 297 to capture the title and followed it up with another decision victory at UFC 312.

"Absolutely, for me, like I always say, I want to fight for the belt," du Plessis said.

"If he has the belt, that's the guy I'm fighting. If that's what needs to happen, that's what I'll do. Kryptonite. That's it, some guys just have another guy's number, and that's it."

A new fight deal already in place

Despite the uncertainty around his preferred opponent, du Plessis indicated that his next fight has already been agreed upon with the UFC, though no official announcement has been made. He said he is targeting a return in February 2027.

"Me and the UFC, we've agreed, and the big news will be out soon. I'm really happy to announce it finally. The next fight, it's not signed, but I've confirmed," he said.

The middleweight division remains unsettled, with Strickland's first title defence yet to be officially announced and Chimaev publicly weighing a move up to light heavyweight.

Source: Briefly News