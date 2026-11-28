WWE confirmed the death of Jermaine Haley, known as Bronson Reed, in the early hours of Saturday

The Australian heavyweight had been absent from WWE television since suffering an apparent injury at the Crown Jewel event in November

Reed's pregnant wife Paige and their daughter were mentioned in a heartfelt tribute released by WWE

WWE has announced the death of Jermaine Haley, professionally known as Bronson Reed, at the age of 38. The company confirmed the news in the early hours of Saturday, with the announcement sending shockwaves through the professional wrestling community worldwide.

According to WWE, Reed died as a result of medical complications. The promotion has not released any additional details about the circumstances of his passing.

"WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

Bronson Reed's WWE career

The Australian heavyweight first joined WWE in 2019 before departing the promotion in 2021. He returned the following year and went on to become a prominent fixture on the main roster. Reed was also a member of the faction known as The Vision, alongside Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

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His final match took place at WWE's Crown Jewel event in November. He subsequently disappeared from television screens following what appeared to be an injury sustained during that show, with his absence stretching to 7 November before his passing was announced.

WWE pays tribute to Reed's legacy

WWE released a second statement acknowledging Reed's personal legacy and extending condolences to those closest to him.

"WWE remembers the legacy of Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans," the company said.

Reed is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and the couple's daughter.

Source: Briefly News