Precious Mashele has joined forces with Puma after signing a long-term deal with the global sports manufacturer

Mashele says he has always been looking for sponsorship and Puma came at the right time for him as he hopes to win big things

The 31-year-old from Limpopo says 2021 was a good year for him after taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games

South African athletics champion Precious Mashele has signed a long-term deal with Puma, the giant sportswear manufacturer announced.

In a press release seen by Briefly News, Splash PR announced that the Mzansi Olympian will get a supply of technical apparel from the top manufacturer. Splash PR also pronounced that Mashele will also get running products, including apparel, accessories and footwear, to carry him through to the next Olympics.

The 31-year-old competed in his first Olympic Games event in Japan earlier this year and has also bagged major titles in cross country in Mzansi.

Precious Mashele says 2021 was good to him. Image: @SplashPR/Puma/Supplied

Puma signs a long-term deal with Mzansi’s Precious Mashele

Speaking after clinching this major deal, Mashele says 2021 has been a good year for him and hopes to carry the momentum into 2022. He said:

“2021 has been a good year for me. I learnt a lot about myself and I also understood how I can inspire young kids from the village with my story of never giving up. Puma can help to share that story.”

Born and bred in the village of Ga-Maraba in the Limpopo province, Mashele has also competed in a 10km race on the road and half marathon distance.

It is reported that the veteran runner wore his new Puma Deviate Nitro Elite running shoes when he won the ASA 10km National Championships, which formed part of the ABSA Durban 10km City Run over a week ago.

According to The Citizen, Mashele slammed the race that was staged in Durban in a late sprint and he set a 10km personal best of 28:11, dragging 11 men under 29 minutes.

Mzansi’s top athlete Glenrose Xaba signs partnership with Puma

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that Glenrose Xaba is the latest South African athlete to sign with global sports giant Puma.

This came to the attention of Briefly News earlier this week. Xaba and Puma have signed a partnership that will see the sports brand supplying the multiple national winner with technical running products including apparel, accessories and footwear to carry her through to the next Olympics.

Xaba is a multiple national champion with titles in 10km cross-country, 10km road running and 10 000m on the track as well as at the half-marathon distance.

The Mzansi sprinter’s half-marathon personal best of 69:44 places her third on the all-time South African list.

