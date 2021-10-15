Deontay Wilder has congratulated British world boxing champion Tyson Fury after his defeat in trilogy fight

Wilder made it clear that he was disappointed to have lost, but maintained that he would try and put it behind him

There are also talks of Deontay Wilder facing Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua with the possibility next year

Deontay Wilder has finally broke his silence following his trilogy defeat against against British boxer Tyson Fury with the American congratulating his opponent for the victory.

The thoughts of all Deontay Wilder fans was that the American would be able revenge in the trilogy fight, but Tyson Fury was so hard for him in Las Vegas.

When the fight got to the fourth round, Deontay Wilder knocked Tyson Fury down two times with the hope that the Bronze Bomber would be able to win, but the Brit staged a stunning comeback and triumphed.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in action. Image: Bradley Collyer

According to a statement made by Deontay Wilder on social media and also spotted on UK Sun, the American boxer stated clearly that he was disappointed not to have won the trilogy.

He then stated emphatically in a classy message that he will go back to the drawing board and subsequently come out with future plans in boxing.

Deontay Wilder's reaction

"I would like to thank my team and my fans for sticking by my side through this long process.

"Last but not least I would like to congratulate Tyson Fury for his victory and thank you for the great historical memories that will last forever."

Deontay Wilder's fans make fresh and stunning allegation following defeat aginst Fury

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Deontay Wilder's fans have expressed their anger over the defeat of the American against British boxer Tyson Fury claiming that the 35-year-old was robbed in the big boxing battle.

They claimed according to the report on UK Sun that Deontay Wilder should have been declared the winner in the fourth round adding that Tyson Fury was given slow count for him to recover.

After losing their second fight, Deontay Wilder activated the trilogy clause to fight Tyson Fury again and the battle was staged in Las Vegas.

The thoughts of many fans was that Deontay Wilder would be able to revenge, but he suffered another defeat against Tyson Fury.

In the fourth round of the encounter, Tyson Fury was knocked down twice by Deontay Wilder and it was looking like the American would win the clash.

Source: Briefly.co.za