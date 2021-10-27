Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather over the weekend watched the NBA game between LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies

And after the basketball encounter, a young fan went to him for photos only for the world champion to deny him

Floyd Mayweather was said not to be pleased with how the young fan wanted to take pictures with him on painted nails

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Floyd Mayweather who is a boxing legend has been reportedly accused of turning a young fan down for pictures over the weekend at an NBA game in America because he had painted nails.

This latest development will come as a surprise for many boxing lovers most especially fans of the American boxer who have been following him for years.

According to the report on Nypost and Independent, it was after the NBA battle between LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies that the young fan approached Mayweather for photos.

Floyd Mayweather and friends in action. Photo by Michael Owens

Source: UGC

Considering his status as one of the best boxers in the world and also one of the richest men on earth, Floyd Mayweather is being loved by fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

After being approached by the young fan, Floyd Mayweather was about to honour his request before he saw that he had painted fingers.

The report added that the American boxer left the scene immediately telling the young fan that he don't take photos with anyone with painted fingers.

Floyd Mayweather's reported comment

“You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails.''

Before Floyd Mayweather retired from boxing, the American had total number of 50 fights and he won all which remains an impressive record in his career.

However, there have been talks for Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement, but the American is not ready to go into professional boxing again.

Moneyman Mayweather shows off stack of $100 bills

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has once again taken time out to show off his wealth on social media.

The 44-year-old who won all 50 bouts before hanging his gloves had a stack of $100 notes while he was probably trying to ensure it was complete.

Despite retiring in August 2017, the 'moneyman' remains one of the richest sportsmen in the world with a value of about $450 million.

He also owns a chain of investments all across the United States while he boasts of a fleet of exotic cars.

The retired boxer also shared a post of himself taking a road jog earlier today with his teammates coming behind him with bicycles.

Source: Briefly.co.za