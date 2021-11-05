“RIP”: Zimbabwean Professional Boxer Taurai Zimunya Passes Away in a Fight

The Zimbabwean boxing and wrestling body have confirmed the passing of professional boxer, Taurai Zimunya, who succumbed to head injuries

Zimunya was engaged in a fight against Tinashe Majomi last weekend and he passed away because he was knocked out in the head

It is reported that the 24-year-old was involved in a non-title fight and passed away in hospital in the early hours of Saturday

The Zimbabwean boxing fraternity is mourning the loss of boxer Taurai Zimunya who succumbed to head injuries. According to various media outlets, Zimunya passed away after he was knocked out by an opponent in a fight that was staged in Harare.

The SowetanLIVE has it that the 24-year-old and a licenced professional succumbed to head injuries in the third round of a six-round bout. The late boxer and his opponent, Tinashe Majomi, were involved in a non-title fight last weekend.

Zimbabwean Boxing mourns the death of Taurai Zimunya. Image: @Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zimbabwe mourns professional boxer Taurai Zimunya

According to a social media post by Steve Vickers, the head of programming at StarFM Zimbabwe, he announced that a statement has officially been issued by Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board. ZNBWCB said:

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Taurai Zimunya who died at Parirenyatywa Hospital."

The BBC reports that ZNBWCB’s Lawrence Zimbudzana, confirmed that plans to conduct an inquiry are yet to be addressed: He said they are focusing on the funeral at the moment.

reads:

@MabhindaM said:

“Hope the boxing board will reflect on this sad event and take measures to avoid loss of life and permanent injuries related to boxing. I think the ref failed to stamp his authority, he should have stopped the fight when Taurai lost the ability to defend himself.”

@Vumba200 said:

“I know they call it a “sport” but personally I find it very violent. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

@SherpardMaforo said:

“I totally agree. This is a violent archaic game. And the casual talk of how a future champion has been lost hurts me. To me, this is authorized murder.”

@Sniper8724 said:

"The referee did not intervene on time."

