Canelo Alvarez knocked Caleb Plant in the 11th round to become boxing's ever undisputed super middleweight champion of the world, CBSS Sports, Independent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Mexican dominated most parts of the round in the gruelling contest to end Plant's unbeaten run at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

Summary of the fight

The 31-year-old has now unified all the belts in the middleweight division to write his name in the history books of boxing.

Canelo Alvarez is now the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the world follow and 11th round stoppage of Caleb Plant. Photo by Los Angeles Times

Source: UGC

Canelo dropped Plant midway to end of the of 11th round but the American got up wobbling before the count of 10 seconds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Mexican knocked him out again for the second time as Plant fell to ground faced-down as referee Russell Mora stopped the fight.

Canelo takes his record in 57 wins, one loss, two draws and 37 of them coming by the way knockouts.

His only career loss was back in 2013 to the undefeated American fighter Floyd Mayweather in a majority decision victory from the judges.

“RIP”: Zimbabwean professional boxer Taurai Zimunya passes away in a fight

In more boxing news, Briefly News previously reported that the Zimbabwean boxing fraternity is mourning the loss of boxer Taurai Zimunya who succumbed to head injuries. According to various media outlets, Zimunya passed away after he was knocked out by an opponent in a fight that was staged in Harare.

The SowetanLIVE has it that the 24-year-old and a licenced professional succumbed to head injuries in the third round of a six-round bout. The late boxer and his opponent, Tinashe Majomi, were involved in a non-title fight last weekend.

Zimbabwe mourns professional boxer Taurai Zimunya

According to a social media post by Steve Vickers, the head of programming at StarFM Zimbabwe, he announced that a statement has officially been issued by Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board. ZNBWCB said:

“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of Taurai Zimunya who died at Parirenyatywa Hospital."

The BBC reports that ZNBWCB’s Lawrence Zimbudzana, confirmed that plans to conduct an inquiry are yet to be addressed: He said they are focusing on the funeral at the moment.

Source: Briefly.co.za