Brutal Exit: SA Beats England in the t20 but Fails to Qualify for Semi-finals

Despite winning four out of five matches and beating England, the Proteas crashed out of the T20 world cup

In the end, South Africa's net run rate was not high enough to qualify for the semi-finals

Australia and England will go through, however, Kagiso Rabada made sure the Proteas ended the campaign on a high note, taking three wickets

In an exciting T20 match South Africa performed well, only losing two wickets while making 189 runs.

This was enough to defeat England who only managed to make 179 and lost eight wickets in the process.

Despite this impressive victory, it was not enough for South Africa who crashed out of the T20 World Cup. South Africa won four out of its five matches, a truly brutal exit.

The Proteas' net run rate was not high enough, the team had equalised with Australia in games won but in the end, South Africa had simply not scored enough runs in its previous matches.

Kagiso Rabada played a sublime match, he took three wickets, a hat trick, and made sure that fans were entertained.

Here is what South Africa had to say about the amazing match

@PSLMemesWalay:

"Bowled 3 overs for 45 runs, came to defend 14 runs in last over with Morgan and Woakes on the pitch gets the hat-trick! Champion minded attitude and skills from KG, class apart! #ENGvSA"

@ESPNcricinfo:

"Four wins from five for South Africa, but they crash out on net run rate. A brutal exit for the Proteas."

@VVSLaxman281:

"It's confirmed now, Australia is through to the semis. Brave effort by South Africa, a fantastic win against England but while they didn’t qualify to the semis, they should be proud of the way they are progressing as a team. #ENGvSA #T20WorldCup."

