“Living Legend”: Doctor ‘16V’ Khumalo Trends as Saffas Remember His Glory Days

South Africans are still celebrating Doctor Khumalo’s contribution to the football game and the legend is trending on social media

Nicknamed ‘16V’, Khumalo featured for top teams such as Kaizer Chiefs, Boca Juniors as well as Columbus Crew and also starred for Bafana Bafana

Because of his ability to control the game in the heart of the park, he is credited for bringing the 1996 African glory to the nation

He retired many years ago but he remains an idolised football legend and that is none other than Doctor Khumalo. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder is now trending on social media as many football fans reminisce about his silky touches.

Some people feel the national side wouldn't have been a formidable outfit without him. Khumalo was instrumental in ensuring coach Clive Barker’s side won the 1996 CAF African Cup of Nations.

Nicknamed ‘16V’ or Mntungwa based on his clan name, the 54-year-old is remembered by many football lovers and Briefly News selects a number of comments from the diski fraternity.

Having also featured for sides such as Kaizer Chiefs, Columbus Crew in the United States of America and Boca Juniors of Argentina, Khumalo’s silky touches and dribbling skills will never be forgotten anytime soon.

The post reads:

@MemelaRicardo said:

“Living legends indeed sir.”

@MfinoWabo said:

“The legends of the football game.”

@AneleZA said:

“Currently Messi is way better than his country legend Maradona but that doesn't mean there was nothing special about Maradona, same as Mshishi, he is better than Doctor Khumalo but that does not mean there was nothing special ngoMntungwa. Football is evolving.”

@MogomotsiLebot2 said:

“Has it really come to this? Doctor Khumalo being disrespected by South Africans? 16V? If you're too young to have witnessed him playing, not YouTube videos, then I forgive you. Top 5 best footballers in South Africa ever, he's in there.”

@SbuMasang said:

“My grandfather supports Pirates but he used to tell me that Doctor Khumalo was every child role model back in their day. One of the best players we had in South African football.”

@Vuyo_ said:

“Doctor Khumalo is the blueprint of current footballers.”

@Mzagagana said:

“Match between Bafana and Brazil, when Dunga clapped his hands for the mistake that Barker did by taking Khumalo out, Barker still cries even today for that mistake.”

Doctor Khumalo serves major drip with his latest sportswear partnership

In a related article, Briefly News published that probably one of Mzansi's most favourite former footballers, Doctor Khumalo is showing the public that he's still got it.

Khumalo has recently joined up with a top brand in world football and he's serving major looks with the outfits set out for him. Doctor Khumalo is currently an analyst for SABC Sport and he is a Bafana Bafana legend.

Taking to social media, Khumalo posted a slideshow of all the outfits and Mzansi is loving the major swag.

A lot of sportsmen have been partnering up with big brands in order to secure a bigger cheque for themselves. It seems like Khumalo has jumped on the bandwagon but the positive news is that it really suits him.

