Shauwn Mkhize Honoured With Heroines Award for Her Contribution to Sport

Shauwn Mkhize was honoured a the Heroines Awards for her contribution to sports and the community.

She posted a lengthy Instagram post that explained how honoured she felt. She said that she was humbled by the award and even more so by the fact that she received it while she was still alive.

MaMakhize was given an award and a blazer. She revealed that she would wear the blazer with pride.

"I wear this blazer with so much pride, thank you QUEENS!!"

Social media users took to the internet to celebrate her achievement

tshegofatsoserumola:

"Wow! A big congratulations to you❤️❤️❤️"

imeldak20:

"What a fab event with Gorgeous ladies… Congratulations-once again on your Win"

lamiez_holworthy:

" My mom @imeldak20 says you ladies had such a blast. How I wish I was there. ❤️"

mntwana_wethongo:

"Your smile though is pure and innocent❤love u tons maKhabazela. You deserve the award congrats keep inspiring young women like myself who come from humble beginnings that the harder you hustle the higher you climb. Success is not money but its fulfilment of your hearts desires. Siyakuthanda Khizo."

MaMkhize jokes about Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba joining Royal AM

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize is loving life in the top-flight and has made her love for football known. Being a woman in the football space is not easy but MaMkhize made some jokes on social media to show the lighter side of it all.

Taking to social media, MaMkhize shared that she watched the UEFA Nations League final and was thrilled to see France come out as the winners. She captioned her post:

"The UEFA FINAL was amazing yesterday I think POGBA and MBAPPE did a stellar job against Spain, they have to be part of @royalam_fc next season. What do you guys think?"

Although it's highly unlikely that the European players would make the downgrade to the PSL, the joke landed well with social media users. MaMkhize also dropped some wisdom and wished everyone a positive week ahead.

