Thomas Tuchel Sets English Football Record After Chelsea Win Over Brentford

Chelsea have enjoyed a fine run of results since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel who arrived in January 2021

This season has not been any different, with the Blues managing to establish themselves as the kings of London

The Stamford Bridge dwellers have managed to win seven consecutive London derbies so far this term, becoming the only English side to achieve the feat

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among London teams Chelsea have beaten this season

Chelsea have become the first-ever team in the English top four tiers to win seven London derbies on the bounce.

Source: Getty Images

The Blues achieved the milestone after stunning a stubborn Brentford side on Saturday, October 16.

Ben Chilwell's lone goal on the stroke of halftime was the only difference as the west Londoners secured a hard-fought crucial win to return to the summit of the standings.

Thomas Tuchel's men had Edouard Mendy to thank in the victory, with the Senegalese producing world-class saves to keep his side in the game.

Mirror UK now reports the win was enough to help Chelsea ink their name in history books as they became the first team ever in the top four tiers of English football to win seven consecutive London derbies.

The stunning stat underscores Tuchel's impact at Stamford Bridge since succeeding Frank Lampard back in January.

Incidentally, it is one among the many that have afforded the former PSG boss a place among the best managers in Europe right now.

Among the London teams, Chelsea have secured wins against including Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Arsenal, and twice against Tottenham Hotspur.

Overall, the Pensioners have lost only once in the Premier League this term during their 1-0 loss against Man City.

But over and above that, they have maintained a fine run of results that has afforded them a place on the top of the Premier League table.

Be that as it may, Tuchel still believes it is too early for anyone to rate his side among the title favourites.

"It’s too early but it’s better to be there [top of the league] than the other way round but it’s too early," the Blues boss said.

