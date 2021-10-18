Tension As Wife Confirms Her Marriage With PSG and Argentine Superstar Has Ended

Mauri Icardi has been alleged to be cheating by his wife Wanda Nara who has taken to social media to announce their separation

The beautiful model who earlier married Sampdoria star Maxi Lopez was said to have started an affair with Icardi back in 2014

Argentina businesswoman Ker Weinstein who is close to the Icardi family shared a message she received from Wanda

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wanda Nara has separated from husband Mauro Icardi who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national football team, SPORTbible reports.

The TV presenter accused her spouse of cheating as reports say they had been in a relationship since 2014.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old model was earlier married to Sampdoria star Maxi Lopez while she was having an affair with Icardi.

Mauro Icardi and wife Wanda Nara are now separated. Photo: Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

Latest reports have it that her marriage with Icardi has now come to an end after she claimed to have discovered that the 28-year-old footballer was having an affair with actress and model China Suarez.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that an Argentina business woman Ker Weinstein who is close to the Icardi family shared a message she received from Wanda on her 'Chismes de Ker' ('Ker's Gossip') Instagram page.

The message from Wanda read:

"I separated."

Then her friend stated that she was there to support her at the difficult time. Weinstein said.

"Wanda [Nara] I am with you and I'm sending you lots of strength."

Wanda is Icardi's agent, and the couple have two daughters together. Wanda also has three sons from her marriage with Maxi Lopez.

Model reveals how she had affair with Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Natacha Rodrigues, a model who claims to have had an affair with Cristiano Ronaldo revealed she spent the night with the Portuguese star.

The 27-year-old added that their relationship had been going on when the newly-signed Man United star was dating his ex-Irina Shayk and his current partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

According to the model, the affair started back in 2015 when Ronaldo was plying his trade with Real Madrid.

And after they have had a nice time together, Natacha claimed the Portuguese superstar messaged her the next day to keep their affair a secret. Natacha claimed that all of these things happened in 2017.

Messi spotted with wife Antonella in PSG stands

Our trusted Nigerian source, Legit.ng earlier reported that a controversial late penalty from Kylian Mbappe was enough for the Parisians to turn the game around in a game that did not feature superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Lionel Messi was seen watching the game with his beautiful wife Antonela Roccuzzo from the stands.

A controversial late penalty from Kylian Mbappe was enough for the Parisians to turn the game around in a game that did not feature superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar as PSG won 2-1.

Source: Briefly.co.za