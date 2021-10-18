Stuart Baxter Explains Different Roles Njabulo Ngcobo Can Play for Kaizer Chiefs

Njabulo Ngcobo is finally getting his chance with Kaizer Chiefs after being on the sidelines since joining the club

Coach Stuart Baxter has opened up about Ngcobo's role in the squad and the different positions he can play in the team

Ngcobo is showing some much-needed versatility and also highlighted his talent during his Bafana Bafana duty

Since Kaizer Chiefs signed Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows FC during the off-season, it was believed that he would walk straight into the starting 11. This is not how things took place and it took a bit of a while before Ngcobo starting playing for Amakhosi.

Njabulo Ngcobo is a versatile player and has even taken on the role of a defensive midfielder. His natural position is centre-back in a back four. His coach Stuart Baxter has explained the different roles Ngcobo can fulfil in the squad.

"I do think you can look at him either as a centre-back or as a defensively strong central midfielder. He is versatile enough to play both of those positions," said Baxter as quoted by KickOff.

During international duty, Ngcobo played in a defensive midfield position and Baxter was asked about what he thinks of the player in that role. Baxter seems impressed with Ngcobo's current form and performance in different positions.

"I don't think he did a bad job at Bafana, absolutely not. I certainly thought there were players that were worse than him, absolutely," said Baxter.

The South African reports that since making his debut, Njabulo Ngcobo has made three consecutive starts for Kaizer Chiefs. He had previously been named as an unused substitute in the Amakhosi's first four games of the season.

Stuart Baxter asks Kaizer Chiefs fans to be patient with them

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Stuart Baxter is asking Kaizer Chiefs fans to be patient as they try their best to turn things around. Chiefs drew 1-1 with AmaZulu two weeks back and that meant they only had one win after six fixtures in the DStv Premiership.

Baxter bemoaned his team's errors against Usuthu but said he believed they were on the verge of turning things around.

Chiefs needed a last-gasp Keagan Dolly penalty to get a point against Usuthu, although they were in control for the majority of the game, with AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa in outstanding form, according to the Kaizer Chiefs media department.

"I hope the supporters stick with us and they understand the journey that we are on," said Baxter.

