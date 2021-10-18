Halala: Khama Billiat Smashes Record, Becomes Zimbabwe's Top Scorer in PSL

Khama Billiat has once again shown that he's a quality player in the PSL and is now a top goalscorer in the league

Billiat is Zimbabwe's highest scorer in the PSL and beat Wilfred Mugeyi for the coveted title

Kaizer Chiefs had an impressive game against Chippa United, which showed a huge improvement from the team

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has another record under his belt and is showing that he's a beast when it comes to football. The Zimbabwe international is now the highest scorer from his country in the PSL, the top flight of South African football.

Known for posting interesting football statistics, @OptaJabu from Twitter shared the lovely news with the timeline, captioning their post:

"With his #DStvPrem goal v Chippa, Khama Billiat has gone past Wilfred Mugeyi as the top-scoring Zimbabwean player in the PSL era (92 goals) & is now the 6th highest scorer overall in PSL history. Warriors."

Khama Billiat almost has 100 PSL goals and is breaking some big records. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Khama Billiat's goal was also the 100th of the season, coming in the league's 50th match, the slowest since the 2016/17 season, according to The South African.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Billiat first started his PSL journey with Ajax Cape Town, where he scored 21 goals in the span of three years. He then joined Mamelodi Sundowns and scored 39 goals for the club. Billiat's time at Sundowns is arguably his most impressive spell in the PSL.

In 2018, Billiat joined Kaizer Chiefs in a big move that shook the football nation. So far, Billiat has scored 18 goals for the club in 86 appearances. He didn't quite hit the ground running but perhaps this latest record will give him some more motivation to score more goals.

Stuart Baxter explains Njabulo Ngcobo's versatile playing style

Briefly News previously reported that since Kaizer Chiefs signed Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows FC during the off-season, it was believed that he would walk straight into the starting 11. This is not how things took place and it took a bit of a while before Ngcobo starting playing for Amakhosi.

Njabulo Ngcobo is a versatile player and has even taken on the role of a defensive midfielder. His natural position is centre-back in a back four. His coach Stuart Baxter has explained the different roles Ngcobo can fulfil in the squad.

"I do think you can look at him either as a centre-back or as a defensively strong central midfielder. He is versatile enough to play both of those positions," said Baxter as quoted by KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za