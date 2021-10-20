Pitso Mosimane has taken to remembering former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Thomas Madigage

Madigage died in a car accident in October 2012 while travelling on the R37 in Polokwane

Other local football fans banded around Mosimane's touching post to share their tributes

Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane has paid a special tribute to late Bafana Bafana assistant coach and former player Thomas Madigage, who died in a car accident on 18 October 2012.

Madigage was travelling on the R37 between Polokwane and Burgersfort when he hit a stray donkey. He died at the scene.

Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to former player and assistant coach Thomas Madigage. Image: @thulani_njapa, @TheRealPitso.

'Jingles' took to his verified @TheRealPitso Twitter account to tip his hat on the ninth anniversary of Madigage's tragic death.

Mosimane shared a moving post in which he recalled the start of his career and the influential role Madigage played.

The tweet read:

"On this day [nine] years ago, I lost my teammate, player, assistant coach, and my best friend. Thomas brought me to coach SuperSport United and played a key role in launching my career in the PSL…I will never forget the special moments that we shared. Miss you, my brother."

Apart from his detractors and critics, most like-minded Saffas banded around Mosimane to share messages of goodwill.

The tweet attracted close to 12 000 likes, more than 1 200 retweets and hundreds of comments as tributes flooded in from elsewhere.

Football fans reach out and reflect

Briefly News takes a look at some of the touching reactions below.

@Uyamawam wrote:

"I hate cars because of him, we were never ready to lose him but God always have his plans about one's life."

@keledjo said:

"I remember Gavin hunt winning PSL and taking kefa, putting it on the head and run around stadium. I still drive around leboa kgomo and I tell you today that cows are still roaming around the road, it pains my heart."

@vince_rapheps added:

"I still believe R37 should be named after him. His blessed name could make it safer. As it is, it's a famished road. May his football spirit continue to guide us from Burgersfort to Cairo."

