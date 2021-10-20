Brighton Mhlongo is one of the Mzansi footballers who love tattoos and he's added some new pieces to his massive collection. Taking to social media, Mhlongo explained the meaning behind his ink and showed off the fresh artwork to his followers.

Marumo Gallants goalkeeper Brighton Mhlongo has been on the sidelines due to his eye injury, so he's been spending his time doing what he loves. The 30-year-old already has an impressive collection of tattoos and has added three more, showing them off on social media.

Mhlongo is a person who is grounded in his faith and it's what keeps him going. He speaks about God and having trust in him. He also shares Bible verses in his captions on a regular basis. Mhlongo's latest tattoos however seem to be a tribute to someone.

Brighton Mhlongo is an ink machine and has added another three to his collection. Image: @brighton_mhlongo1

Source: Instagram

The player did not say who the tribute was aimed at but simply captioned his post:

"1964-10-10 / 2012-07-28. May your dreams and legacy continue to be fulfilled through your family, may your soul continue resting in eternal peace, big man."

One of the tattoos is a big eye and Mhlongo explained the meaning behind his recent choice of ink.

"The eye is the jewel of the body, I live by faith and walk and see through the grace of God," he said.

He also shared a Bible verse once again and Mzansi social media users admired his latest ink. Check out some of the reactions below:

samkelo_lusizi said:

"Nice dressing, if you know you know."

terrence_teffo02 commented:

"This is crazy good groetman."

thembamswazi said:

"Miss you on the field of play Mr Mhlongo. We plan but God decides, my outie."

George Lebese goes off on a chilled vacation in the Maldives

In other Mzansi football news, Briefly News previously reported that George Lebese is celebrating his anniversary with his beautiful wife Melba Nkosi Lebese and they are having a chilled baecation in the Maldives.

The pair have been sharing Instagram stories of the activities they've been doing together and it looks like they are having a fun time. George Lebese has been out of action in football for some time now and has been struggling to find a club to play for.

After an unsuccessful trial at Swallows FC, Lebese remains a free agent and his future is still unknown. A vacation is a good way to block the noise and that's what the baller appears to be doing.

