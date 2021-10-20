Mohamed Salah Makes History After Brace for Liverpool Against Atletico Madrid

Mohamed Salah has been an integral squad member for Jurgen Klopp since the start of the season

The forward has continued to play an influential in Liverpool's squad in recent weeks

He scored twice in the Red's 3-2 thrilling win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League

Mohamed Salah has inked his name in Liverpool history books after starring for the side during their Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, October 19.

Mohamed Salah has been an integral squad member for Jurgen Klopp since the start of the season.

Salah scored a brace during the Group B clash as he inspired Liverpool to a 3-2 thrilling win at Wanda Metropolitano.

With the scores tied 2-2, the Egypt international struck the winner from the penalty spot to steer his side to victory.

He had earlier scored the opener after eight minutes of action before Naby Keita doubled the advantage in the 13th minute.

The visitors looked on course for a comfortable win in the Spanish capital, but the hosts staged a comeback to draw level courtesy of Antoine Griezmann's quick-fire brace.

However, the clash took a different twist shortly after the break as Griezmann was handed his marching orders, a decision that seemed to galvanise Liverpool who mounted pressure to win a penalty with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Salah calmly slotted home the spot-kick as Liverpool went five points clear of Atletico at the top of the group.

Having also scored at the weekend in the Premier League against Watford, Salah's brace against Atletico meant he has now scored in nine consecutive matches for the Reds.

The incredible feat affords him a name in Liverpool's history as he is now the club's first-ever player to score in nine fixtures on the bounce.

Incidentally, the Egyptian is also Liverpool's highest scorer in the Champions League with 31 goals in the competition to his name.

He will be looking to continue with his fine form on Sunday, October 24, when Jurgen Klopp's men take on rivals Man United in the Premier League.

Is Salah better than Messi and Ronaldo?

Earlier, Briefly News reported ex-England international Chris Sutton has Mohamed Salah, claiming the Egyptian player is the world’s best player right now.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and he scored a wonder-goal in the 5-0 rout of Watford over the weekend.

After scoring one of the most memorable goals in Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again against the Hornets as he inspired the Reds to a thrilling win.

