Arsenal have debuted a new look at the Emirates Stadium after the facility recently underwent renovations

The renovations saw the club retain their trademark colours of red and white, with minimal changes being made on the outlook

The dressing room walls and those of the tunnel have motivational messages written on them, with one reading: "Victory through harmony"

Reports suggest works at the facility took just three weeks - between the period Arsenal played Tottenham and Crystal Palace

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Premier League giants Arsenal have unveiled the new-look tunnel and dressing room at the Emirates Stadium.

Works at the facility took just three weeks - between the period Arsenal played Tottenham and Crystal Palace. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The facility is understood to have recently undergone a refurbishment and now boasts a sleek design, with a motivational message on the wall.

SunSport reports the refurbishment took three weeks between Arsenal's EPL meeting against Tottenham Hotspur and Monday's clash with Crystal Palace.

The dressing room walls and those of the tunnel have motivational messages written on them, with one reading: "Victory through harmony." Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the publication, there is now a modern look around the Emirates, with the club opting to retain their trademark of red and white colours.

The changing room perimeter also glows red after setting up of LED lighting.

Photos of the new-look facility which have since emerged shows the floor of the changing room displaying a huge Arsenal badge.

The renovations saw the club retain their trademark colours of red and white, with minimal changes being made on the outlook. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The wall has been complemented with a message which reads: "We are the Arsenal" - inscribed in white.

Lining the tunnel is a red wall with white lighting bearing the message: "Victory through harmony."

Arsenal jerseys hanging in the dressing room at the Emirates. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

It is understood the message is a key part of Arsenal's history and was first produced during the 1947/48 season by Harry Homer, a former programme writer.

Ironically, Arsenal's recent performances have been nothing close to that as they are currently placed 12th on the standings.

Arsenal have debuted a new look at the Emirates Stadium after the facility recently underwent renovations. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's wards managed to salvage a point from their last outing against Crystal Palace, with Alexander Lacazette netting at the death to ensure the tie ends in a 2-2 draw.

Be that as it may, they remain unbeaten in five matches, with the encouraging run of results coming after kicking off their season on a disappointing note with three consecutive defeats.

Sambi Lokonga walks down the tunnel ahead of the Crystal Palace match. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

They are scheduled to take on Aston Villa in their next fixture this Friday, October 22.

Former Arsenal player leaves pitch in tears after retirement

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has made his final appearance in the national team with Poland and the 36-year-old was reduced to tears while leaving the pitch.

It was an emotional moment for the West Ham United goalkeeper who started his journey in the national team in 2006 and retired making 57 appearances for Poland.

Lukasz Fabianski started for Poland in their game against San Marino which ended in a 5-0 win, but his nation were already 3-0 up before the goalkeeper was substituted.

Source: Briefly.co.za