Manchester United will face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night, October 20, before EPL tie against Liverpool

Ole Solskjaer who is the gaffer of the Red Devils has been warned to win these two games so as to ease the pressure

United lost their last Premier League game against Leicester City which made many fans of the Old Trafford side livid

Despite recently signing a new deal at Old Trafford, Ole Solskjaer's future at Premier League side Manchester United now depends on the next two games the Red Devils will play.

This is according to some Manchester Unites stars who believe that their results in the next two games will play significant role in Ole Solskjaer's stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United board are said to have confirmed their support for the Norwegian manager who is under pressure, but things now appear to be going out of hands.

Manchester United boss Ole Solskjaer in action. Image: Peter Powell

The club's fans were all disappointed with the result they got in their last Premier League game against Leicester City who beat Solskjaer and his men 4-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in this encounter as Jamie Vardy and Daka scored the two late goals that gave the Foxes the incredible win over Manchester United.

According to the report on UK Sun and Express, some Manchester United stars see their next match against Atalanta and the Premier League tie with Liverpool as crucial.

Statement made by the source

“Some of the players think Solskjaer has two games and that if United don’t win these two games, he could leave.

“It is a bad situation at the moment. It’s hard to see a big future for Solskjaer if United don’t win these games.”

