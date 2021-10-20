Antonio Cassano has refused to rate Cristiano Ronaldo among the top five great footballers of all time despite his achievements

The former Real Madrid star believes the likes of Pele, Lionel Messi, Maradona and Delima are above Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Manchester United having made his return after three years at Juventus

Former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the list of the top five great players of all time despite the Portugal international having 5 Ballon d'Or awards.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no doubt one of the best players on earth considering the records he has set and achievements so far in his professional football career.

The Portugal international started his career back in Portugal on the streets before joining Sporting Lisbon where he was impressive.

Those in charge at Manchester United then noticed Cristiano Ronaldo's game at Sporting Lisbon and they went for his signature as the Portuguese made his name during his first stint at Old Trafford.

According to the report on Marca and Mirror, Antonio Cassano who played for Real Madrid is not convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo should be among the top five players of all time.

Antonio Cassano's reaction

"He's not even among the top five players of all time. Lionel Messi, Pele, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo Nazario are on another level."

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been in serious rivalry for years as these two footballers have their fans arguably everywhere in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be in action for Manchester United in the Champions League against Atalanta

