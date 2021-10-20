Kaizer Chiefs are celebrating midfielder Anthony Akumu’s birthday and the fans have also shared their comments and messages

The big Kenyan midfielder, Akumu, is turning 29 on this day and is looking to cement his place at Amakhosi

Briefly News takes a look at the big player’s profile and statistics as well as his international caps for the Harambee Stars

Kaizer Chiefs are celebrating one of their hard-working midfielder’s birthday, Anthony Akumu, and the big Kenyan midfield enforcer is turning 29. Briefly News also headed online to join a number of fans as they also wish the player a special day.

Amakhosi fans are still celebrating their 4-0 win over Chippa United and former coach, Gavin Hunt, whom they overcame last weekend in the DStv Premiership. Briefly News selected a few reactions from the viral post. Chiefs wrote on Twitter:

“Happy Birthday Anthony. We wish you many more. #AgaysBirthday #Amakhosi4Life.”

@Lisakhanya_G said:

“Happy birthday sana, next time Baxter fields you please respect us and refuse to come in coz aykho indaba yakho.”

@KabeloMohlah2 said:

“Happy birthday King, that assist against Chippa was out of this world #Amakhosi4Life.”

@PanizaLuthuli said:

“Eish, happy birthday. I was also born on this day but eish!”

@ToolzNonks said:

" 'We wish him well in his future endeavours' would be a nicer statement.”

@Evans_O said:

“Cry, you will pay him till his contract elapses. He is way better than some of those guys in the team.”

@Sbomdlweh said:

“Better than both Monare and Motshwari combined.”

@Mapoumat said:

“Happy birthday to Agay, may God bless him with wisdom and ability to score goals #Amakhosi4Life.”

Briefly News looks at Anthony Agay’s age, previous team and contribution

Born Anthony Teddy Akumu on this day in Kenya in a village identified as Rachuonyo, the big man is versatile and can also play as a defender. Akumu arrived at Naturena in January 2020 and signed a three-and-a-half-year deal. He has featured in five matches for coach Stuart Baxter’s men in all competitions so far.

Looking at his international career, he has played in 45 matches for the Harambee Stars and is yet to find the back of the net. As they look to redeem themselves going forward this term, Agay will be hoping to impress the English manager and become a regular feature for Chiefs.

