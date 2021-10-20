Milutin Sredojevic's case of sexual assault has come to a head and the coach has been found guilty of the charges

He was accused by a woman who served him coffee of allegedly making sexual innuendos at Wolfson Stadium

"Micho" has released a statement on social media and he thanked those who supported him as the case went on

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Milutin Sredojevic, former coach of Orlando Pirates and the Zambian national team, has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Sredojevic had been accused of sexually harassing a 39-year-old woman in Gqeberha during a COSAFA Cup tournament.

The National Persecuting Authority (NPA) stated that the incident took place at the Wolfson Stadium where the lady had been serving coffee to Sredojevic and others. The woman simply asked if the coach wanted sugar in his tea and he said he needed a "different type" of sugar.

He later touched her buttocks.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has been found guilty of sexual assault and broke his silence on social media. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

According to News24, Sredojevic has been sentenced to three years in prison, wholly suspended for five years, for each count. TimesLIVE reported back in December that a woman had withdrawn a case of sexual assault against the coach. She was a hotel cleaner.

Sredojevic who is also known as "Micho" in footballing circles, issued a statement on social media. He captioned his post:

"We live in abnormal Covid times where to remain normal & healthy is the biggest gift you could get in life . Sincerely value & appreciate unbelievable support from my AFRICAN FOOTBALL family from all spheres of life."

Mzansi social media users have been reacting to the news and many are disappointed with the outcome of the case, saying that Micho's punishment was too lenient.

Stuart Baxter sacked for making "rape" comments early in the year

Last year, Briefly News reported that football manager Stuart Baxter was sacked from Indian football club Odisha FC after making shocking rape comments. Baxter made the comments in a post-match interview.

The 67-year-old football coach joined the Indian Super League club back in August 2020. He was visibly frustrated with the decisions that were made by match officials in their 1-0 defeat against Jamshedpur on Monday.

The coach is known for sometimes making controversial comments but at the time he might have taken it too far. Baxter suggested that one of his players would have to rape someone or rape themselves if they wanted to be awarded a penalty.

Source: Briefly.co.za